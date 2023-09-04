Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.15%)
65484.42 + 97.26
Nifty (0.26%)
19485.25 + 49.95
Nifty Smallcap (1.65%)
5803.90 + 94.20
Nifty Midcap (0.83%)
39771.65 + 326.05
Nifty Bank (0.07%)
44467.65 + 31.55
Heatmap

SRK breaks own records, Jawan overtakes Pathaan in terms of advance booking

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has sold over 5.2 lakh advance tickets so far, with three days still remaining for the movie's release. Jawan has already collected around Rs 17 crore through advance bookings

Jawan

Jawan will hit theatres on September 7, 2023

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 12:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan movie advance bookings in India have started off with a bang. The Atlee-directed Jawan will hit theatres on September 7, 2023.

According to Sacnilk, the movie has sold more than 5.7 lakh advance tickets and has earned around 16.93 crore rupees as of now. In Hindi 2D format, the movie has sold 5.2 lakh tickets, 11,558 tickets in Hindi IMAX, 19,899 in Tamil movies, and 16,230 in Telugu 2D.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter (now X) that the SRK-starrer movie is doing phenomenal in non-national and single screens as well.

He tweeted, “While #Jawan is having SOLID advances at national chains, the advance booking status at *non-national chain cinemas* and *single screens* is PHENOMENAL as well… Single screens in #Delhi, #UP, #Rajasthan, #Bihar and the #Hindi heartland are showing EXCEPTIONAL results… So much so that several exhibitors are commencing shows at 6 am, even at Tier-2 centres, due to the heavy demand.”

The collection of Jawan movies through advance bookings is close to Rs 17 crore, and it is expected to cross Gadar 2 record of collecting 18.50 crore gross, which is a remarkable number as three days are still left for Jawan movie to release in theatres. The craze for SRK's Jawan is of the next level, and it is expected that this movie will also shatter several box office records, just like Shah Rukh's Pathaan, which was released in February this year.

Jawan's advance booking in the US

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the Jawan movie did fantastic business in terms of advance booking in the USA. The movie has sold over 25K tickets and collected Rs 3 crore gross.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan shares Jawan prevue to excited fans, complete details inside

Vijay Sethupathi's intense look unveiled in new poster of SRK's Jawan

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 teaser to be attached with SRK's Jawan, says report

Jawan trailer launch date confirmed, check the release date and more here

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan secures top position in 2023 TIME100 reader poll

Sunny Deol throws Gadar 2 success party; SRK, Salman, and Aamir attend

Aamir Khan to release his next project on Christmas 2024; details inside

Indian Navy launches its latest stealth frigate 'Mahendragiri' in Mumbai

Six Tamil movies hitting theatres today, Sept 1, watch the full list below

Love-All released on 1 Sept: All details about heartfelt sports drama

When will the Jawan movie be released in theatres?

The movie will hit theatres on September 7, 2023.

What is the cast of the Jawan movie?

Here's the cast of the Jawan movie:
  • Shah Rukh Khan
  • Nayanthara
  • Vijay Sethupathi
  • Deepika Padukone
  • Sanjay Dutt
  • Riddhi Dogra
  • Priyamani
  • Sanya Malhotra
  • Yogi Babu
  • Rutuja Shinde
  • Sunil Grover

Topics : Shah Rukh Khan Entertainment Indian Box Office Bollywood Entertainment News

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon