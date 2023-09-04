SRK breaks own records, Jawan overtakes Pathaan in terms of advance booking

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan movie advance bookings in India have started off with a bang. The Atlee-directed Jawan will hit theatres on September 7, 2023.

According to Sacnilk, the movie has sold more than 5.7 lakh advance tickets and has earned around 16.93 crore rupees as of now. In Hindi 2D format, the movie has sold 5.2 lakh tickets, 11,558 tickets in Hindi IMAX, 19,899 in Tamil movies, and 16,230 in Telugu 2D.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter (now X) that the SRK-starrer movie is doing phenomenal in non-national and single screens as well.

He tweeted, “While #Jawan is having SOLID advances at national chains, the advance booking status at *non-national chain cinemas* and *single screens* is PHENOMENAL as well… Single screens in #Delhi, #UP, #Rajasthan, #Bihar and the #Hindi heartland are showing EXCEPTIONAL results… So much so that several exhibitors are commencing shows at 6 am, even at Tier-2 centres, due to the heavy demand.”

The collection of Jawan movies through advance bookings is close to Rs 17 crore, and it is expected to cross Gadar 2 record of collecting 18.50 crore gross, which is a remarkable number as three days are still left for Jawan movie to release in theatres. The craze for SRK's Jawan is of the next level, and it is expected that this movie will also shatter several box office records, just like Shah Rukh's Pathaan, which was released in February this year.

Jawan's advance booking in the US

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the Jawan movie did fantastic business in terms of advance booking in the USA. The movie has sold over 25K tickets and collected Rs 3 crore gross.

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan shares Jawan prevue to excited fans, complete details inside Vijay Sethupathi's intense look unveiled in new poster of SRK's Jawan Salman Khan's Tiger 3 teaser to be attached with SRK's Jawan, says report Jawan trailer launch date confirmed, check the release date and more here Superstar Shah Rukh Khan secures top position in 2023 TIME100 reader poll Sunny Deol throws Gadar 2 success party; SRK, Salman, and Aamir attend Aamir Khan to release his next project on Christmas 2024; details inside Indian Navy launches its latest stealth frigate 'Mahendragiri' in Mumbai Six Tamil movies hitting theatres today, Sept 1, watch the full list below Love-All released on 1 Sept: All details about heartfelt sports drama

When will the Jawan movie be released in theatres?

The movie will hit theatres on September 7, 2023.

What is the cast of the Jawan movie?

Here's the cast of the Jawan movie: