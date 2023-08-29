Confirmation

Jawan trailer launch date confirmed, check the release date and more here

The Jawan trailer will soon be released, and fans are eagerly waiting for its release. The movie will be released on September 7, 2023, and it is doing good business through advance booking in the US

Jawan

Jawan

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 11:02 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback with Jawan after his blockbuster movie Pathaan, which was released early this year. The King Khan's much-anticipated movie, Jawan, is scheduled to hit theatres on September 7, 2023. However, the trailer of the movie has not been released yet, and it is expected that the trailer will be released in a few days.

This is the first collaboration between director Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan. Atlee has directed some Tamil hits like Mersal, Vijay like Theri, and Bigil. In Jawan, SRK will be seen in the double role of a father and son.

Jailer movie trailer launch date

According to an Indian Express report, the trailer of the Jawan movie will be released six days before the release of the movie, i.e., August 31. 

The Jawan team has earlier released some songs from the movie, like the first song of the movie "Zinda Banda," then a romantic song "Chaleya" and the third song "Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya." Anirudh Ravichander is the composer of Jawan music.

Jawan movie advance booking

Jawan movie is breaking records in advance booking. The movie has crossed Rs 2 crore through advance booking in the United States as it sold around 13,750 tickets in across 450 locations.

Also Read: Top 5 upcoming movies, web series in September 2023 you can't miss

In India, only a few Mumbai centres have opened for advance booking, and it took less than 15 minutes to sell out the tickets even though the ticket prices were as high as Rs 1100 in Thane which the audience had bought in no time.

What is the cast of Jawan?

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the movie will also feature Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, Riddhi, Dogra, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and many other supporting casts.

About Jawan movie

The movie is a commercial entertainer featuring SRK in a double role, one as an intelligent officer and the other as a thief. The shooting of the movie was done in different Indian states such as Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad. The songs of the movie were composed by Anirudh Ravichander marking his debut as a solo composer in Bollywood.

Also Read: Hollywood writers' strike continues: Here's what you need to know

Topics : movies Best movies Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood Big budgets Shahrukh Khan

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 11:01 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon