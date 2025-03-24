Stephen Graham surprised as Adolescence strikes 'a nerve' in India

With 24.3 million views in its first three days, the four-part Netflix series Adolescence soared to the top of the streaming service's global charts and was the most watched series in 71 countries. The show, which stars Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, Stephen Graham, and newcomer Owen Cooper, has become a global sensation, even in India.

Since the show's debut, Indian celebrities, filmmakers, and internet users have been sharing their opinions online. The series' global popularity, according to Graham, who co-created it with writer Jack Thorne, is astounding. "Adolescence" had its streaming debut on March 13.

‘Adolescence’ creator Stephen Graham reaction on India

In an interview with Rolling Stones, Graham mentioned the global effect of the British show. He stated, "I got a text from a mate of mine, telling me how big Adolescence is in India. And my first response was, ‘Hold on, did you say India?! Did I hear you correctly?’ Apparently, it’s really striking a nerve there."

Stars Alia Bhatt and Trisha Krishnan, as well as directors Hansal Mehta and Anurag Kashyap, have all complimented the show and its filmmaking methods on social media since it premiered. The actor stated about the global impact, "It’s like we dropped a stone into this pond, and the ripple effect it’s produced has been unbelievable."

‘Adolescence’'s Stephan Graham on series' inspiration

The Boiling Point actor created the series after noticing the rise in young boys committing violent crimes. He came up with the idea of the show while driving with Philip Barantini, who ended up directing the worldwide hit.

In the Netflix series, Graham plays Eddie Miller, who is shocked to find out his 13-year-old son has been accused of murdering his classmate. The actor shared he wanted to explore why the teens were driven to these crimes. He further added, "These aren’t men committing these crimes. They’re boys."

About Adolescence

With its March 13 streamer debut, ‘Adolescence’ has received positive internet reviews from Indian viewers, including movie stars Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta, Sudhir Mishra, Shekhar Kapur, and Alia Bhatt. The show has generated intense debate on social media in the country.

It revolves around 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), who is arrested for the murder of a classmate. All four episodes are shot in a single take. Graham, who plays Jamie's father on Netflix and writes for the show, expressed surprise at the success of the show, particularly in India.