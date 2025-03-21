OTT releases this week: Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, Khakee and more to watch

This week's OTT lineup is jam-packed with shows that promise tension, action, and emotional impact, including thrilling criminal thrillers, explosive war dramas, and a mystery with a religious punch. Platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, and MX Player are doling out new titles in a variety of languages and genres as viewers prepare for the weekend.

Here’s a comprehensive list of all the newest television series and films to watch this week, including Akshay Kumar's aerial action film and the police thriller Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. There is something for everyone, including picky viewers, thanks to the variety of genres available.

OTT releases this week: Top 5 bingeworthy shows

• Sky Force

OTT release date: March 21

Platform: Prime Video

Leading the charge is Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, which is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak War in 1965. Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Veer Pahariya also feature in the movie. India was subjected to a devastating surprise strike during the 1965 Indo-Pak War. After a heroic solo battle against a stronger enemy plane, Squadron Leader Vijaya disappears while Wing Commander Ahuja orders a retaliatory strike, says Prime Video, in a promotional post of the film.

• Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

OTT release date: March 20

Platform: Netflix

The action moves to Kolkata in this stand-alone sequel from the creators of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Prosenjit Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Chitrangada Singh, and Jeet Madnani are all featured on the show.

According to Netflix, "When upright cop Arjun Maitra takes on Kolkata’s feared don Bagha and his henchmen, he must battle a broken system and navigate bloody gang wars." Interestingly, it is the first Hindi show available on Netflix in both Bengali and Hindi.

• Loot Kaand

OTT release date: March 20

Platform: Amazon MX Player

Loot Kaand, a gripping heist thriller, centers on two siblings who become entangled in a network of criminal activity. "Two desperate siblings in rural India plan a simple bank heist, but their scheme unravels when it connects to a decades-old weapons scandal…" according to IMDb.

• Revelations

OTT release date: March 21

Platform: Netflix

This Korean drama, which was directed by Yeon Sang-ho of Train to Busan, stars Ryu Jun-yeol, Shin Hyun-been, and Shin Min-jae. “A pastor and a detective, driven by their beliefs, pursue a missing person case, with the pastor seeking retribution after a divine revelation identifies the culprit who abducted his son.” according to IMDb.

• Wicked

OTT Release Date: March 22

Platform: JioHotstar

Viewers are taken to the fantastical Land of Oz in Wicked. Elphaba and Glinda, two unexpected allies, appear in this film. Despite having different personalities, they develop a strong friendship. Green-skinned from birth, Elphaba is frequently misinterpreted. In contrast, Glinda is well-known and admired. When they meet the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their adventure takes a drastic turn and puts their friendship to the test in unexpected ways.