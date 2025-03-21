Ryu Jun-yeol's crime-thriller 'Revelations' movie released on Netflix today

Netflix welcomes another gripping South Korean thriller, Revelations, a mystery-packed crime drama from acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho and writer Choi Gyu-seok. Adapted from their webtoon of the same name, the film explores themes of justice, faith, and revenge in an intense and emotionally charged narrative.

The movie is produced under the banner of Wow Point and features Ryu Jun-yeol and Shin Hyun-been in the lead roles and its run time is 122 minutes.

When and where to watch Revelations?

Fans of gripping crime thrillers can now stream Revelations exclusively on Netflix, as it premieres worldwide on March 21, 2025.

Revelations plot

The movie revolves around a pastor who believes that punishing criminals is his divine calling. He seeks retribution when he identifies the culprit who abducted his son through a divine revelation. He is accompanied by a detective in charge of a missing persons case, haunted by visions of her deceased sibling. Both pastor and detective are driven by their own beliefs.

Revelations cast

The key characters of the movie are Ryu Jun-yeol (playing the role of Pastor Min-chan), Shin Hyun-been (as Detective Yeon-hee), and Shin Min-jae (as ex-convict Yang-rae).

What does director Yeon Sang-ho say about the movie?

The director of the movie shared his thoughts about the movie and said, “The story centers on the character psychologies of [Pastor] Sung Min-chan and [Detective] Lee Yeon-hui, who resemble one another, but make very different choices.”

“I wanted to create a story about a lead character with egocentric views, someone who sees and believes only what he wants to. I was thinking of such a character through whom I could create a story within the genre, and Sung Min-chan, a pastor of a new church, was born,” he added.