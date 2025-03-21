Chhaava box office Day 35: Vicky Kaushal film set to surpass Stree 2 soon

Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama Chhaava is on the verge of surpassing the lifetime box office collection of Stree 2, the horror-comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

Currently, the collections of Chhaava stand at Rs 572.95 crore nett, according to Sacnilk. On the other hand, the lifetime collection of the 2024 horror comedy Stree 2 was Rs 597.99 crore nett

The Vicky Kaushal film has completed five weeks at the box office, and throughout its run, it has done phenomenal business and outcompeted some of the biggest box office movies.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava is nearing the coveted ₹600 crore mark after an impressive 35-day run at the box office.

The Laxman Utekar-directed movie has minted Rs 2.4 crore on its 5th Thursday, which is slightly lower than the day 34 collection.

These figures suggest a slight slowdown in the film’s earnings, as it previously maintained a steady ₹2.65 crore from Monday to Thursday. Despite facing competition from John Abraham’s The Diplomat, which hit cinemas on 14 March 2025, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has continued its strong box office run with remarkable consistency.

Backed by Maddock Films, Chhaava has been a box office powerhouse since its release, drawing audiences to cinemas and maintaining its stronghold with impressive numbers.

In the first week of its release, the movie earned Rs 219.25 crore nett in India, followed by Rs 180.25 crore nett in the second week. The weekly collection of the movie further dropped to Rs 84.05 crore nett in Week 3, followed by Rs 55.95 crore nett in the fourth week.

Chhava box office collection

Week 1 Collection: ₹ 219.25 Cr

Week 2 Collection: ₹ 180.25 Cr

Week 3 Collection: ₹ 84.05 Cr

Week 4 Collection: ₹ 55.95 Cr

Day 29 [5th Friday]: ₹ 7.25 Cr

Day 30 [5th Saturday]: ₹ 7.9 Cr

Day 31 [5th Sunday]: ₹ 8 Cr

Day 32 [5th Monday]: ₹ 2.65 Cr

Day 33 [5th Tuesday]: ₹ 2.65 Cr

Day 34 [5th Wednsday]: ₹ 2.65 Cr

Day 35 [5th Thursdayday]: ₹ 2.4 Cr (rough data)

Total: ₹ 572.95 Crore

About Chhaava

Chhaava is a 2025 Hindi-language historical action movie, based on Sambhaji Maharaj's life, who is the second ruler of the Maratha Empire (played by Vicky Kaushal). The movie is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the movie also includes Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.