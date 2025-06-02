Home / Entertainment / Tamil director Vikram Sugumaran passes away due to cardiac arrest at 48

Tamil director Vikram Sugumaran passes away due to cardiac arrest at 48

Tamil filmmaker Vikram Sugumaran passed away due to cardiac arrest while travelling to Chennai. He is known for his directorial debut 'Madha Yaanaik Koottam'

Vikram Sugumaran passes away due to cardiac arrest
Vikram Sugumaran passes away due to cardiac arrest
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tamil filmmaker Vikram Sugumaran passed away today (June 2) due to a sudden cardiac arrest. He was travelling to Chennai from Madurai by bus. 
 
His friends and colleagues expressed their condolences on the demise of the filmmaker and paid their tributes on social media. 

Vikram Sugumaran’s early career

Vikram, who originally hailed from Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, Tamil Nadu, moved to Chennai to pursue his dreams in the film industry. He had a deep passion for acting and filmmaking. Filmmaker Balu Mahendra mentored him during his initial days, where Vikram worked as an assistant and contributed to multiple short films from 1999-2000. In his formative days, he was part of some major projects such as 'Julie Ganapathy'.

Vikram Sugumaran’s acting debut 

Vikram made his acting debut with the critically acclaimed 'Polladhavan', directed by Vetrimaaran. He also appeared in Sasikumar’s 'Kodiveeran', After a certain period of time, he realised that his true calling is from behind the camera, and he made his directorial debut with 'Madha Yaanaik Koottam' in 2013. The movie received huge appreciation for its raw and realistic portrayal of village life, earning Vikram recognition for his storytelling skills.
 
After a pause in his career, he returned to directing movies with 'Ravana Kottam' in 2023, featuring Shanthanu, Anandhi, Prabhu, and Ilavarasu in the lead roles. His last project, 'Therum Borum' was said to be something related to climbing and mountaineering.

How did social media react?

The sudden passing of Vikram has been a shock for the film community. Actor Shanthnu shared some heartfelt memories and photos with Vikram on his social media account. While sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "#Rip dearest brother @VikramSugumara3 I’ve learnt so much from you & will always cherish every moment Gone too soon You will be missed #RIPVikramSugumaran". Justin Prabhakaran wrote, "A filmmaker who dreamed beyond frames, but left us too soon. Gone with countless stories untold. May your soul rest in peace Vikram Sugumaran sir #RIPVikramSugumaran."
 
One X user wrote, “Shocking.. #RIP Dir Vikram Sugumaran Director of Madha Yaanai Koottam & Raavana Kottam !!”
 
“A filmmaker who dreamed beyond frames, but left us too soon. Gone with countless stories untold. May your soul rest in peace Vikram Sugumaran sir #RIPVikramSugumaran,” another user wrote.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Thudarum to Hit: The Third Case: Top 6 OTT releases to watch this weekend

PSEB Class 5 result 2025 to be out soon: Simple steps to download

Veteran actor Rajesh passes away at age of 75, Rajinikanth mourns death

TV actor Dipika Kakar diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer; celebs react

Here's why director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had a fallout with Deepika Padukone

Topics :Entertainmentcinemasmovies

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story