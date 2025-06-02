Tamil director Vikram Sugumaran passes away due to cardiac arrest at 48

Tamil filmmaker Vikram Sugumaran passed away today (June 2) due to a sudden cardiac arrest. He was travelling to Chennai from Madurai by bus.

His friends and colleagues expressed their condolences on the demise of the filmmaker and paid their tributes on social media.

Vikram Sugumaran’s early career

Vikram, who originally hailed from Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, Tamil Nadu, moved to Chennai to pursue his dreams in the film industry. He had a deep passion for acting and filmmaking. Filmmaker Balu Mahendra mentored him during his initial days, where Vikram worked as an assistant and contributed to multiple short films from 1999-2000. In his formative days, he was part of some major projects such as 'Julie Ganapathy'.

Vikram Sugumaran’s acting debut Vikram made his acting debut with the critically acclaimed 'Polladhavan', directed by Vetrimaaran. He also appeared in Sasikumar’s 'Kodiveeran', After a certain period of time, he realised that his true calling is from behind the camera, and he made his directorial debut with 'Madha Yaanaik Koottam' in 2013. The movie received huge appreciation for its raw and realistic portrayal of village life, earning Vikram recognition for his storytelling skills. After a pause in his career, he returned to directing movies with 'Ravana Kottam' in 2023, featuring Shanthanu, Anandhi, Prabhu, and Ilavarasu in the lead roles. His last project, 'Therum Borum' was said to be something related to climbing and mountaineering.

How did social media react? The sudden passing of Vikram has been a shock for the film community. Actor Shanthnu shared some heartfelt memories and photos with Vikram on his social media account. While sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "#Rip dearest brother @VikramSugumara3 I’ve learnt so much from you & will always cherish every moment Gone too soon You will be missed #RIPVikramSugumaran". Justin Prabhakaran wrote, "A filmmaker who dreamed beyond frames, but left us too soon. Gone with countless stories untold. May your soul rest in peace Vikram Sugumaran sir #RIPVikramSugumaran." One X user wrote, “Shocking.. #RIP Dir Vikram Sugumaran Director of Madha Yaanai Koottam & Raavana Kottam !!”