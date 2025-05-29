Home / Entertainment / Veteran actor Rajesh passes away at age of 75, Rajinikanth mourns death

Rajesh, who acted in over 150 films in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu spanning five decades of an illustrious career, shot to fame for his role in 'Thaneer Thaneer' and 'Andha Ezhu Naatkal'

Actor Rajesh
Veteran filmstar and writer Rajesh, who scripted his success story as powerful character actor in numerous films. Image: X@realradikaa
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 1:15 PM IST
Veteran filmstar and writer Rajesh, who scripted his success story as powerful character actor in numerous films, died due to age-related ailment here on Thursday, a source close to him said.

He was 75. He complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a hospital here but was declared dead, the source said.

Several film personalities including Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth condoled his death. The news of the untimely death of my close friend, actor Rajesh, shocks me. It gives me immense pain. A wonderful man, may his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family and friends, Rajini said in a post on the social media platform 'X'. 

 

Expressing deep shock over his sudden death, actress Radikaa Sarathkumar said Rajesh's is an unexpected demise. Shared so many movies together and had a deep respect to his wide knowledge of cinema and life, will be missed by family, friends and film fraternity. #RIP she said in a post on 'X'.

Rajesh, who acted in over 150 films in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu spanning five decades of illustrious career, shot to fame for his role in 'Thaneer Thaneer' and 'Andha Ezhu Naatkal'. His performance created a deep impact on cinema goers.

He had passed away at 8.15 am today and his funeral will take place after his daughter arrives from USA.

He was an executive committee member of Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Film Artistes Association).

Born on December 20, 1949 in Mannargudi to Williams Nattar and Lily Grace Mankondar, Rajesh Williams initially worked as a teacher at a school in Purasawalkam and later at another school in Thiruvallikkeni in Chennai.

He made a debut in 'Aval Oru Thodar Kathai' in 1974 and his first film as a hero was 'Kanni Paruvathile' in 1979. He had played unforgettable roles in 'Payanangal Mudivathillai', 'Sathya', 'Virumaandi' and 'Mahanadhi'. His last appearance on screen was in Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Merry Christmas'.

Rajesh worked as a dubbing artist, and was also a writer and television serial actor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

tamil film industrymoviesFilms

First Published: May 29 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

