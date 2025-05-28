TV actor Dipika Kakar diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer; celebs react

ALSO READ: Harry Potter TV series: HBO unveils new-age Harry Potter, Hermione & Ron Television actress Dipika Kakar, best known for her lead role in Sasural Simar Ka, has revealed she is battling stage 2 liver cancer. In a heartfelt social media post, the actress opened up about her diagnosis, saying doctors discovered a tumour “the size of a tennis ball” in her liver after she experienced severe abdominal pain. The tumour was later confirmed to be cancerous, marking a heartbreaking turn in the popular star’s health journey.

Her friends and fans were shocked and concerned when she posted a statement on Instagram. In the comment section, the Sasural Simar Ka actress has received love and support from her famous celeb friends like Gaurav Khanna, Gauahar Khan, Rajiv Adatia, Megha Dhade, and others.

Dipika Kakar on her stage 2 liver cancer

Dipika wrote, “As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us… walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach… and then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous) … it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced!".

Despite the diagnosis, Dipika remains hopeful and resilient. “I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshaAllah! With my entire family by my side … and all the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you, I will sail through this too!”

She concluded the post with a heartfelt request, saying, "InshaAllah, Keep me in your prayers! Lots of Love. Dipika."

Celebs react to Dipika Kakar’s stage 2 liver cancer

Shoaib- TV actor and Dipika's husband, Shoaib, stated after her post, "Hann Ruhaan bhi Mashallah bohut samajhdaari se usne behave kiya hai. Uska feeding toh abhi choot gaya hai, pura choot gaya hai (Ruhaan has behaved very sensibly. His feeding has stopped now, completely).”

Gaurav Khanna- Another popular TV actor and celebrity MasterChef winner, Gaurav Khanna, said, “Be strong, Dipika. We all have you in our prayers. You will defeat it. Never lose hope.”

Rajiv Adatia- Rajiv, another finalist of Celebrity MasterChef, and her friend stated, “Always with you, Dipika!!! You are a strong girl and a fighter! You will be fine! Sending you so much love and strength!”

Gauahar Khan- Khan wrote, “All my duas Dipika. Allahu khairur haafizaw. May Allah heal you. N give you a blessed loooooong life. Ameen.”

Megha Dhade- Megha, the Bigg Boss Marathi 1 winner and a part of Bigg Boss 12 wrote, “Dipi kuchh nahi hoga tumhe… mai bass itna janti huu ki tum bohot achchi insan ho aur achchhe logo ki bhagwan pariksha lete kapoor hai par unka kuch bura nahi ho sakata . We all are praying for you ..!!! Bappa Bless You. Jaldi se thik hojagi tum , ghabarana nahi bilkul .. We Love you.”

Avika Gor- Dipika’s 'Sasural Simar Ka' co-star Avika Gor added, “Praying for your speedy recovery, di.”

Apart from them, Shraddha Arya, Delnaaz Irani, Akanksha Rawat and other celebrity friends have also sent Dipika Kakar prayers, strength and love.

About TV actor Dipika Kakar's liver cancer

Shoaib and Dipika also discussed the latter’s health concerns in their vlog. According to her husband, the physicians are waiting for Dipika to recuperate from her flu, thus, they have postponed the operation that was originally planned for this week. Shoaib also mentioned that Dipika was in discomfort because of a gallbladder stone.

Dipika claimed that once the tumour was surgically removed, the doctors assured them that she would be fully cured. The couple requested best wishes and prayers from their fans. They also mentioned that they are "staying strong". They captioned the vlog, "Toughest phase of our life | Keep dipi In yours Prayers."