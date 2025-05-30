Thudarum to Hit: The Third Case: Top 6 OTT releases to watch this weekend

Are you wondering what to watch this weekend? OTT platforms are packed with fresh films and series across genres. From gripping thrillers to emotional dramas, there’s something for everyone. Here are the top OTT releases this weekend to add to your watchlist—perfect for a relaxing binge session!

Top six OTT releases this weekend

Here is the list of the top six OTT releases to watch this weekend:

Thudarum

Set in the peaceful hill town of Ranni, Thudarum follows Shanmugham (played by Mohanlal), a kind taxi driver who treasures his old Ambassador car. But when life takes an unexpected turn, he must decide how far he's willing to go to protect what he loves most. This emotional story has touched many hearts thanks to its simple yet powerful storytelling.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: May 30

Retro

As the name suggests, Retro takes you back in time. Suriya plays Paarimel, the adopted son of a gangster (played by Joju George). Paarimel is torn between his troubled past and his dream of a quiet life with his love, Rukmini (played by Pooja Hegde). With a gripping story and strong performances, this one’s worth a watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: May 31

KanKhajura

KanKhajura is a tense psychological crime drama starring Roshan Mathew and Mohit Raina. It’s based on the hit Israeli series Magpie and explores themes like trauma, broken relationships, and moral dilemmas. Expect twists and deep character moments.

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Release Date: May 30

A Complete Unknown

This film tells the early life story of music legend Bob Dylan. Timothée Chalamet stars in this biopic, showing how Dylan rose to fame and changed the world of music forever. Directed by James Mangold, it's perfect for music and history lovers.

Also Read

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: May 31

Hit: The Third Case

The third film in the HIT crime thriller series features Nani as Arjun Sarkaar, a determined police officer. He’s on a mission to solve a series of brutal murders using his own unique methods. As he digs deeper, the line between right and wrong becomes blurred.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: May 29

Criminal Justice Season 4

Madhav Mishra is back in the courtroom for his most difficult case yet. This season dives deep into a complex legal battle full of emotions, secrets, and tough choices. A must-watch for fans of courtroom dramas.