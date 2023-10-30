Tejas box office collection Day 4: Kangana's movie fails to make an impact

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas hit theatres on October 27 and the movie failed to make an impact on opening day and collected a mere Rs 1.25 crore. The performance of the movie didn't make any significant improvement on Saturday and Sunday, earning around Rs 1.3 crore on each day. The movie collected around 3.8 crore in three days.

Tejas movie is competing with the 12th fail where Vikrant Massey is in the lead role, and the movie has shown improvements day by day, and it is expected that it will perform much better as compared to Tejas. On opening weekend, the 12th fail collected twice what Tejas earned. The collection of the 12th fail after three days stands at Rs 6.74 crore, while Tejas has collected Rs 3.85 crore only.

Tejas box office collection Day 4 According to industry tracker, Sacnilk, the movie is expected to earn Rs 0.54 crore on the fourth day. This will take the total collection of the movie to Rs 4.39 crore.

On October 28, Kangana took to X to urge fans to watch movies in theatres as many theatres are shutting down even after giving free tickets and many reasonable offers. In a one-minute video shared on X, Kangana captioned, "Even before covid theatrical footfalls were dipping drastically post covid it has become seriously rapid. Many theatres are shutting down and even after free tickets and many reasonable offers drastic footfall decline is continuing.

Requesting people to watch films in theatres and enjoy with family and friends or else they ( theatres) won’t be able to survive.

Thanks."