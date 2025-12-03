Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush film storms past ₹71 cr

Tere Ishk Mein box office: Tere Ishq Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has enjoyed a strong start at the box office. The romantic film collected ₹71 crore within five days of its November 28 theatrical release, fuelled by steady footfall and positive audience response.

Dhanush and Kriti's fresh chemistry, fascinating melodies, and an emotionally driven plot have brought viewers to theaters. This is why the film's profits have remained stable even on weekends. Judging by the first response, it's evident that "Tere Ishq Mein" is poised to become one of the strongest openings of the year, and it's projected to perform well going forward.

Tere Ishk Mein's box office collection report Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's blockbuster 'Tere Ishk Mein' maintains its excellent run at the box office, earning an estimated ₹10.25 crore on its day 5, raising the India net to roughly ₹71 crore across all languages, according to Sacnilk.com. The movie debuted at ₹16 crore on Friday, then dropped to ₹8.75 crore on Monday after earning ₹17 crore on Saturday and ₹19 crore on Sunday. On Tuesday, however, Tere Ishk Mein made an unexpected leap. ALSO READ: Tere Ishq Mein Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush film earns over 60 cr With consistent contributions from Tamil, the Hindi version has been the main force behind the film's endurance. Tere Ishk Mein is doing remarkably well in comparison to Dhanush's other recent movies. The romantic flick has surpassed his last movie, Idli Kadai, which made almost ₹50 crore in India. Kuberaa, which made ₹91 crore nett in India, continues to lag behind the Aanand L. Rai movie. But later this week, Tere Ishk Mein seemed certain to surpass that and become the actor's biggest hit of the year.