Bigg Boss 19 shaken: New twist, double eviction buzz ahead of grand finale

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 8:57 PM IST
Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: Bigg Boss 19 is heading into its final stretch, and the atmosphere inside the house has turned intensely competitive. With only eight contestants still in the race and all of them nominated for eviction this week, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar is expected to be one of the most dramatic episodes of the season so far.
As the finale draws closer, tempers are flaring and alliances are clearly shifting. The pressure of the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task has further escalated tensions, with recent clashes between Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal only adding fuel to the fire.
Gaurav Khanna becomes the first Bigg Boss 19 finalist
The relationships among the other participants in the house are always shifting. Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna became the season's first finalist and captain after winning the "Ticket to Finale" task in the last episode.
But following this victory, he appears to be getting farther apart from Ashnoor Kaur and Pranit More. They put themselves in a negative position in front of their other housemates by accusing Gaurav of plotting.
Farrhana-Malti's fight in the Bigg Boss season 19 episode
The latest promo has sparked major debate online after a heated altercation between Farrhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar. What started as a minor argument over used tissues quickly turned ugly.
In the clip, Malti is seen pushing away Farrhana’s foot with her leg while cleaning the table, which provoked an angry response. Farrhana warned her against repeating such behaviour, while Malti fired back with sharp remarks, escalating the confrontation. The incident has divided fans, with social media buzzing over whether it was intentional or blown out of proportion.
Bigg Boss 19 double 'expected' eviction : Who
Buzz is that Bigg Boss may remove two contestants this week in order to secure the final roster, even though the makers have not officially confirmed this. Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, and Amaal Mallik are all doing well, based on the closing vote trends.
Shehbaz Badesha and Tanya Mittal, who are presently at the bottom, are behind Malti Chahar, who is also getting a consistent number of votes.
Bigg Boss 19 'expected' top 6 finalists
Fans are excitedly discussing the deserving contestants as the conclusion approaches. Social media users' opinions on the fight between the contestants have been divided.
As the finale approaches, speculation over the final lineup continues to grow. Based on audience response and voting patterns, the expected top 6 finalists are:
Bigg Boss Time: When and where to watch Bigg Boss season 19?
August 24 marked the debut of Bigg Boss 19. JioHotstar streams the reality show every day at 9 PM, while Colours TV broadcasts it later at 10:30 PM. The finale of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 is rapidly approaching.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.