Bigg Boss 19 shaken: New twist, double eviction buzz ahead of grand finale

Bigg Boss 19 Eviction: Bigg Boss 19 is heading into its final stretch, and the atmosphere inside the house has turned intensely competitive. With only eight contestants still in the race and all of them nominated for eviction this week, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar is expected to be one of the most dramatic episodes of the season so far.

As the finale draws closer, tempers are flaring and alliances are clearly shifting. The pressure of the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task has further escalated tensions, with recent clashes between Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal only adding fuel to the fire.

Gaurav Khanna becomes the first Bigg Boss 19 finalist

The relationships among the other participants in the house are always shifting. Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna became the season's first finalist and captain after winning the "Ticket to Finale" task in the last episode.

But following this victory, he appears to be getting farther apart from Ashnoor Kaur and Pranit More. They put themselves in a negative position in front of their other housemates by accusing Gaurav of plotting.

Farrhana-Malti's fight in the Bigg Boss season 19 episode

The latest promo has sparked major debate online after a heated altercation between Farrhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar. What started as a minor argument over used tissues quickly turned ugly.

In the clip, Malti is seen pushing away Farrhana’s foot with her leg while cleaning the table, which provoked an angry response. Farrhana warned her against repeating such behaviour, while Malti fired back with sharp remarks, escalating the confrontation. The incident has divided fans, with social media buzzing over whether it was intentional or blown out of proportion.

Bigg Boss 19 double 'expected' eviction : Who

Buzz is that Bigg Boss may remove two contestants this week in order to secure the final roster, even though the makers have not officially confirmed this. Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, and Amaal Mallik are all doing well, based on the closing vote trends.

Shehbaz Badesha and Tanya Mittal, who are presently at the bottom, are behind Malti Chahar, who is also getting a consistent number of votes.

Bigg Boss 19 'expected' top 6 finalists

Fans are excitedly discussing the deserving contestants as the conclusion approaches. Social media users' opinions on the fight between the contestants have been divided.

As the finale approaches, speculation over the final lineup continues to grow. Based on audience response and voting patterns, the expected top 6 finalists are:

1. Gaurav Khanna

2. Pranit More

3. Farrhana Bhatt

4. Amaal Mallik

5. Ashnoor Kaur