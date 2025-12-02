Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Will there be mid-week eviction? Know more

Bigg Boss 19, the biggest reality TV show in India, is getting closer to its conclusion, and as the days pass, there is increasing excitement surrounding the top 5 candidates. Several fan pages and social media voting trends have already started rooting for their choices.

Bigg Boss 19 now has six finalists vying for the prize, following the recent Weekend Ka Vaar – Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, and Farrhana Bhatt. The Bigg Boss 19 tracking sites indicate the following early vote trends.

Bigg Boss season 19 opening voting trend

There is 'mid-week eviction so don't forget to vote for your favourite contestant:

1. #PranitMore

2. #FarrhanaBhatt

3. #AmaalMallik

4. #TanyaMittal

5. #MaltiChahar.

How to watch Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale?

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale is anticipated to be broadcasted on December 7, 2025. You may watch the show on Colours TV at 10:30 p.m. and on JioHotstar at 9 p.m. Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna is already a finalist since he won the 'Ticket to Finale' task.

Bigg Boss 19 finale voting rules and mid-week eviction twist?

Viewers who want to support their preferred participants must cast votes before the deadline. The mid-week eviction round is open solely through the JioHotstar app. Once voting finishes at 10 am on December 2, 2025, the house will lose one more person based on public choice.

In week fifteen, well into the game, the recent twist emerged. At this stage, most alliances are fixed, and plans are evident. However, months of planning are suddenly in jeopardy due to a single midweek decision. For the roommates, every interaction and confession might impact the audience's opinion.

More about Bigg Boss 19 finale line-up, ticket to the finale and nominated contestants

This week, Gaurav Khanna is still the sole housemate who is totally secure. Gaurav had won the Ticket to Finale, which secured him a place in the last stage. He is not eligible for nominations as a result of his victory, while the remaining contestants are all at risk of being evicted. Farhana Bhatt, Amaal Malik, Malti Chahar, Pranit More, and Tanya Mittal are on the list of nominees.

Malti Chahar has had a harder time attracting the same level of attention from viewers as the other contestants. According to current conversations, Malti is most likely to depart during the midweek eviction. However, the final result still hinges on the number of votes given before the deadline.