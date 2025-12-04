Home / Entertainment / Tere Ishq Mein box office collection day 6: Dhanush film still riding high

Tere Ishq Mein box office collection day 6: Dhanush film still riding high

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film 'Tere Ishq Mein' has impressed the fans since its release. The audience has been floored by the film's performance and the box office numbers keep climbing

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 5:39 PM IST
Tere Ishq Mein box office: Since its release on November 28, Tere Ishq Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has generated strong excitement among audiences and delivered an impressive box office run. In just five days, the romantic drama has raked in ₹71 crore, maintaining steady momentum and positive public response from day one.
 
The audience has been thrilled by Dhanush and Kriti's newfound chemistry, catchy music, and a compelling plot. Because of this, the movie's profits are steady even during the week. It is evident from the initial reaction that "Tere Ishq Mein" is headed toward being one of this year's best opening flicks and is anticipated to do well going forward.

Total India Net Collection- ₹76.24 cr (Bollywood Hungama)
Total India Gross Collection- ₹92.50 cr (Sacnilk)
Overseas Gross Collection- ₹8.00 cr (Sacnilk)
Total Worldwide Gross- Over ₹100 cr (Times of India). 
 
Day-wise Indian box office collection
 
Day 1 (Friday): ₹16.00 cr
Day 2 (Saturday): ₹17.00 cr
Day 3 (Sunday): ₹19.00 cr
Day 4 (Monday): ₹8.75 cr
Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹10.25 cr
Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹6.85 cr. 

Dhanush's biggest opening film of the year

Tere Ishq Mein has surpassed his own record when it comes to Dhanush's films that were released this year. Kubera made 30 crores in the first two days, whereas his film Idli Kadai made 45 crores in the first week. 
 
However, Tere Ishq Mein has become Dhanush's biggest and fastest-grossing movie of the year, earning 71 crores in just five days. Its opening was so powerful that it overtook the other movies.

Dhanush's released in three languages, and audience reviews

Aanand L. Rai, who is renowned for his poignant and endearing tales, is the film's director. The movie has expanded its audience by being released in Telugu and Tamil in addition to Hindi. The fact that South Indian states are responding favorably to the movie further demonstrates the advantages of the multilingual release.
 
It is evident from the first five days' pace that the movie can make a good profit the following week as well. There might be an additional increase in the collection as the weekend approaches. Tere Ishq won't be left out of this year's list of superhit movies if this enthusiasm persists.
 

 

Topics :BollywoodBollywood box officeIndian film industry

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

