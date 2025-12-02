Thamma OTT release: When & where to watch Ayushmann's horror comedy?

Thamma OTT release Date: Thamma, one of 2025’s biggest blockbusters, is finally gearing up for its OTT debut, much to the excitement of fans who have long been waiting. Blending humour, horror, mystery and romance, the film delivers a fresh, compelling addition to the Maddock Horror–Comedy Universe (MHCU).

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Top 5 countdown begins after shocking double eviction With outstanding performances, a fresh twist in the vampire myth, and an emotionally gripping love story, Thamma has unexpectedly transformed into one of those films that everyone is talking about. The movie was released in theatres on October 21, 2025, coinciding with the Diwali festival.

When and where to watch Thamma online?

• Thamma OTT release: Arrival is in two phases. First, OTT Rental (Early Access) comes out on 2nd December, 2025. Then, the full OTT Release on 16th December, 2025.

• Release OTT platform: Amazon's Prime Video.

Thamma cast and plot

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara, and Suresh Mathew penned the screenplay, while Aditya Sarpotdar directed.

The film, which is a delightful blend of mythology and pleasure, is supported by its compelling acting and excellent screenplay. The trailer is about Alok Goyal, a journalist who meets the Betaal Tadaka and thereafter experiences forbidden love and his own transformation.