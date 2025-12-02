Home / Entertainment / Thamma OTT release: When & where to watch Ayushmann's horror comedy?

Thamma OTT release: When & where to watch Ayushmann's horror comedy?

Thamma, the Maddock's expanding Horror Comedy Universe, 2025 Diwali hit starring Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna, now heads to OTT after a successful box office theatrical run

Thamma, ft. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna
Thamma OTT release
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 1:13 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Thamma OTT release Date: Thamma, one of 2025’s biggest blockbusters, is finally gearing up for its OTT debut, much to the excitement of fans who have long been waiting. Blending humour, horror, mystery and romance, the film delivers a fresh, compelling addition to the Maddock Horror–Comedy Universe (MHCU).
 
With outstanding performances, a fresh twist in the vampire myth, and an emotionally gripping love story, Thamma has unexpectedly transformed into one of those films that everyone is talking about. The movie was released in theatres on October 21, 2025, coinciding with the Diwali festival. 

When and where to watch Thamma online?

Thamma OTT release: Arrival is in two phases. First, OTT Rental (Early Access) comes out on 2nd December, 2025. Then, the full OTT Release on 16th December, 2025. 
Release OTT platform: Amazon's Prime Video.

Thamma cast and plot 

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara, and Suresh Mathew penned the screenplay, while Aditya Sarpotdar directed. 
 
The film, which is a delightful blend of mythology and pleasure, is supported by its compelling acting and excellent screenplay. The trailer is about Alok Goyal, a journalist who meets the Betaal Tadaka and thereafter experiences forbidden love and his own transformation.
 
Both of them face Yakshasan, and there's horror, romance, and mythology, and it's all in the style of MHCU. Thamma was popular among the audience; it went on to become a major success at the box office. IMDb gives the movie a 6.4 out of 10. 
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bigg Boss 19: Top 5 countdown begins after shocking double eviction

Samantha Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru tie knot in low-key ceremony in Coimbatore

Bigg Boss 19 shaken: New twist, double eviction buzz ahead of grand finale

Delhi govt declares Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur tax-free; know ticket price

Panchayat 5 release timeline: Know cast, plot and what's next for Phulera

Topics :BollywoodOTT usersOTT platformsAmazon Prime Video

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story