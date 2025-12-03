No December wedding yet for Smriti Mandhana and Palaash, confirms family

According to recent social media posts, Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal will tie the knot on December 7. The initial ceremony in Sangli was cancelled on the morning of 23 November after Smriti’s father suffered a major medical emergency. Online speculation arose after the postponement.

Alleged chat screenshots, involving Palash and another woman, fueled cheating theories. Smriti's removal of her engagement posts was spotted by several people. It encouraged more rumors. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana’s brother, Shravan, has dismissed all such claims. He stated he knows nothing about a new date.

What did Palash's mother say at Smriti and Palaash's wedding?

Palash’s mother, Amita Muchhal, has told HT that the families will begin the wedding celebrations once both recover from the emotional stress and recent health scares. She expressed her belief that the pair will shortly proceed with the wedding. According to her, both Smriti and Palash are in pain after the abrupt medical emergencies.

"Palash dreamt of coming home with his bride. I had even planned a special welcome. Everything will be fine; shaadi bohot jaldi hogi (the wedding will happen soon)," she added. "Palash is emotionally attached to his 'uncle' a lot. In fact, they are closer than Palash and Smriti. So, when he fell ill, Palash decided, even before Smriti did, that the wedding should not take place until he fully recovers," she further added. Earlier, she confessed that it was Palash's decision to cancel the wedding after Smriti's father had taken ill. She stated, "Even before Smriti decided it, Palash had said that he would not want to get married until his 'uncle' recovered".