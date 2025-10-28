Home / Entertainment / Thamma box office collection day 7: Ayushmann & Rashmika film sees 65% drop

Thamma box office collection day 7: Ayushmann & Rashmika film sees 65% drop

Thamma box office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna were anticipated to enter the Rs100 crore club at least by the end of the opening week, but witnessed a major drop in their Day 7

Thamma, ft. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna
Thamma box office collection day 7
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 11:57 AM IST
Thamma Box Office Collection: By the end of the first week, Aditya Sarpotdar's vampire comedy Thamma was predicted to reach the Rs 100 crore club. However, because of a significant drop in its box office collection on the first Monday, its seventh day at the domestic box office, the movie is still Rs 4.45 crore short of reaching that milestone.
 
The movie "Thamma," starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, opened as the fourth-highest-grossing movie of 2025 behind Chhava, War 2, and Sikandar. However, Sunday's box office collections have been below expectations. 

Thamma box office collection day 7: Day-Wise

The Bollywood movie 'Thamma' has made ₹95.55 crore net in India as of October 28, 2025, and ₹124.50 crore globally in its first week of release. On October 21, 2025, during the Diwali celebration, the movie was released. 
 
According to reports from media outlets and trade websites, Thamma's day-by-day earnings were as follows: 
 
Day 1 (Tuesday): ₹24 crore
Day 2 (Wednesday): ₹18.6 crore
Day 3 (Thursday): ₹13 crore
Day 4 (Friday): ₹10 crore
Day 5 (Saturday): ₹13.1 crore
Day 6 (Sunday): ₹12.6 crore
Day 7 (Monday): ₹4.25 crore. 

Thamma box office 'occupancy'

According to Sacnilk, the Hindi occupancy rate for Thamma was around 11.27% as of Monday, October 27, 2025, the seventh day of screenings. Compared to the first Sunday (Day 6), which had an overall occupancy of 23.19%, this represents a significant decline. 
Chennai and Mumbai had the highest occupancy rates, while the National Capital Region (NCR) had the lowest attendance. 
 
Thamma box office collection day 7 occupancy (Hindi)
 
Night Shows: 15–23%
Evening Shows: 10–16%
Afternoon Shows: 9–14%
Morning Shows: 3–16%.
 
Thamma box office collection day 7 occupancy (Region)
 
Chennai: 14.75%
Mumbai: 14.25%
Pune: 13.25%
Bengaluru: 12.00%
Lucknow: 11.00%
Jaipur: 10.75%
Surat: 10.50%
Kolkata: 10.25%
National Capital Region (NCR): 9.50%
Hyderabad: 7.25%
Bhopal: 6.00%.

About the 'Thamma' cast and plot

The fifth movie in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe, Thamma, is a 2025 horror-comedy in Hindi. The film, which was directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is about a journalist who meets a mysterious Betaal woman and transforms into a Betaal, a vampire-like creature. To preserve the world, they build a team together to fight Betaal, an ancient evil. 
 
On October 21, 2025, which was Diwali, the movie was released globally in conventional, IMAX, 4DX, and D-Box formats. Among its cast are:
 
Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok Goyal
Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka
Faisal Malik is a police inspector.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan
Paresh Rawal as Ram Bajaj Goyal
Geeta Agrawal Sharma as Alok's mother.
Varun Dhawan, for his cameo appearance, reprises his role as Bhaskar/Bhediya
Abhishek Banerjee as Jana, Bhaskar's cousin, also in a cameo.
 

Topics: Indian Box Office, Bollywood, Indian film industry

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

