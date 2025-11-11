The Girlfriend box office day 4: Rashmika's film near ₹8 crore after 4 days

The Girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna's latest movie, opened to a moderate response at the box office and is still doing fairly well. The actor’s compelling performance has drawn praise from both critics and audiences alike.

As per Sacnilk, The Girlfriend witnessed weekend growth, earning ₹2.4 crore on Saturday and ₹2.7 crore on Sunday, driven by positive word of mouth. However, collections dipped slightly on Monday, with the film adding ₹1.10 crore, taking its total to ₹7.50 crore.

A review by Moneycontrol stated, “When you watch this film, you will actually feel like Rashmika has acted well for once. In most of her earlier commercial films, she never really got the chance to showcase her acting skills. But here, she nailed the performance beautifully, bringing depth to her character. Dheekshith Shetty, who plays Vikram, fits his role perfectly. Actress Rohini, who appears briefly as his mother, leaves an impression despite her short screen time.”

The Girlfriend daily box office collections • Day 1- ₹1.3 cr • Day 2- ₹ 2.4 cr • Day 3- ₹ 2.7 cr • Day 4- ₹ 0.83 cr • Day 5- ₹ 0.19 cr (ongoing) Total box office collection- ₹ 7.42 cr. The Girlfriend box office 'occupancy' The majority of the box office collection is still generated by the Telugu version, which remains dominant. According to day 4 occupancy reports, the movie continued to draw a moderate number of viewers in important areas. Occupancy was recorded at 14.61% in the morning, 22.55% in the afternoon, and 18.49% in the evening.