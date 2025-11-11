The Girlfriend box office day 4: Rashmika's film near ₹8 crore after 4 days

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 6:43 PM IST
The Girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna's latest movie, opened to a moderate response at the box office and is still doing fairly well. The actor’s compelling performance has drawn praise from both critics and audiences alike.
As per Sacnilk, The Girlfriend witnessed weekend growth, earning ₹2.4 crore on Saturday and ₹2.7 crore on Sunday, driven by positive word of mouth. However, collections dipped slightly on Monday, with the film adding ₹1.10 crore, taking its total to ₹7.50 crore.
A review by Moneycontrol stated, “When you watch this film, you will actually feel like Rashmika has acted well for once. In most of her earlier commercial films, she never really got the chance to showcase her acting skills. But here, she nailed the performance beautifully, bringing depth to her character. Dheekshith Shetty, who plays Vikram, fits his role perfectly. Actress Rohini, who appears briefly as his mother, leaves an impression despite her short screen time.”
The Girlfriend daily box office collections
•Day 1- ₹1.3 cr
•Day 2- ₹ 2.4 cr
•Day 3- ₹ 2.7 cr
•Day 4- ₹ 0.83 cr
•Day 5- ₹ 0.19 cr (ongoing)
Total box office collection- ₹ 7.42 cr.
The Girlfriend box office 'occupancy'
The majority of the box office collection is still generated by the Telugu version, which remains dominant. According to day 4 occupancy reports, the movie continued to draw a moderate number of viewers in important areas. Occupancy was recorded at 14.61% in the morning, 22.55% in the afternoon, and 18.49% in the evening.
With 37.33% occupancy, Warangal was the most occupied large region, followed by Hyderabad (24.00%), Chennai (27.67%), and Guntur (27.33%). A consistent level of interest among audiences outside of the Telugu-speaking belt is demonstrated by the respectable attendance reported by other locations including Vizag (17.33%), Mumbai (15.33%), and Mahbubnagar (23.67%).
About the film, The Girlfriend
The plot, which was written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, centers on Bhooma Devi (Rashmika), a postgraduate student who is duped into falling in love with college student Vikram (Dheekshith).
She quickly finds herself in a toxic scenario from which she is unable to escape. The film, which was produced by Dheeraj Mogilneni and Vidya Koppineni, also stars Anu Emmanuel and Rao Ramesh in important roles.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.