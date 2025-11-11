Home / Entertainment / The Girlfriend box office day 4: Rashmika's film near ₹8 crore after 4 days

The Girlfriend box office day 4: Rashmika's film near ₹8 crore after 4 days

Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend collected only ₹7.42 cr in 4 days since its release in theatres on Nov 7, 2025. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film offers a mature take on relationships

Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend
Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 6:43 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna's latest movie, opened to a moderate response at the box office and is still doing fairly well. The actor’s compelling performance has drawn praise from both critics and audiences alike.
 
As per Sacnilk, The Girlfriend witnessed weekend growth, earning ₹2.4 crore on Saturday and ₹2.7 crore on Sunday, driven by positive word of mouth. However, collections dipped slightly on Monday, with the film adding ₹1.10 crore, taking its total to ₹7.50 crore.
 
A review by Moneycontrol stated, “When you watch this film, you will actually feel like Rashmika has acted well for once. In most of her earlier commercial films, she never really got the chance to showcase her acting skills. But here, she nailed the performance beautifully, bringing depth to her character. Dheekshith Shetty, who plays Vikram, fits his role perfectly. Actress Rohini, who appears briefly as his mother, leaves an impression despite her short screen time.”

The Girlfriend daily box office collections

Day 1- ₹1.3 cr
Day 2- ₹ 2.4 cr
Day 3- ₹ 2.7 cr 
Day 4- ₹ 0.83 cr
Day 5- ₹ 0.19 cr (ongoing)
 
Total box office collection- ₹ 7.42 cr.

The Girlfriend box office 'occupancy'

The majority of the box office collection is still generated by the Telugu version, which remains dominant. According to day 4 occupancy reports, the movie continued to draw a moderate number of viewers in important areas. Occupancy was recorded at 14.61% in the morning, 22.55% in the afternoon, and 18.49% in the evening.
 
With 37.33% occupancy, Warangal was the most occupied large region, followed by Hyderabad (24.00%), Chennai (27.67%), and Guntur (27.33%). A consistent level of interest among audiences outside of the Telugu-speaking belt is demonstrated by the respectable attendance reported by other locations including Vizag (17.33%), Mumbai (15.33%), and Mahbubnagar (23.67%).

About the film, The Girlfriend

The plot, which was written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, centers on Bhooma Devi (Rashmika), a postgraduate student who is duped into falling in love with college student Vikram (Dheekshith). 
 
She quickly finds herself in a toxic scenario from which she is unable to escape. The film, which was produced by Dheeraj Mogilneni and Vidya Koppineni, also stars Anu Emmanuel and Rao Ramesh in important roles.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Sounds of Kumbha' nominated for Grammy in Best Global Music Album category

Dharmendra films: Top movies to watch online to celebrate B'wood's 'He-man'

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release: Where to watch Akshay & Arshad's film online?

Ritwik Ghatak: An unparalleled auteur of provocation, displacement

Premium

Indian cinema shines brighter at box office Down Under with record run

Topics :Indian Box OfficeBollywood box officeIndian film industry

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story