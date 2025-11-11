Amid viral rumours of veteran actor Dharmendra’s death, his daughter Esha Deol has confirmed that the reports are untrue. As of 9:10 am on November 11 (Tuesday), the 89-year-old actor—who was recently admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital following a health scare—is very much alive.

From 2004 to 2009, Dharmendra represented the Bikaner seat in Rajasthan as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 14th Lok Sabha of India.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra is stable and recovering: Daughter Esha Deol junks death rumours Known as the "He-Man" of Bollywood, Dharmendra has played memorable roles in over 300 films throughout his six-decade career.

Top 5 Dharmendra films to watch online 1. Phool Aur Patthar: Birth of a 'Superstar' OTT platform- Amazon Prime Video and YouTube It was this movie that made Dharmendra a superstar instead of just a talented performer. He exhibited emotional depth in his portrayal of Shaka, the rugged yet morally upright man, which was uncommon among action heroes of the era. In addition, the role solidified his reputation in Hindi cinema and won him his first nomination for a Filmfare Award. 2. Sholay: The Eternal Friendship and Fearless Charm of 'Veeru' OTT platform- Amazon Prime Video and YouTube

Without Sholay, no list of Dharmendra's greatest films would be complete. He became a national hero for his portrayal as the fun-loving yet fearless dacoit Veeru. Even now, his friendship with Amitabh Bachchan, his chemistry with Hema Malini, and his famous line, "Basanti, in kutto ke samne mat nachna!" are still remembered. Sholay is more than just a movie; it is a feeling that has brought together generations of film lovers. 3. Seeta Aur Geeta: An ideal comic hero OTT platform- Jiohotstar and YouTube It was enjoyable to watch Dharmendra's fun-loving and charming performance in Seeta Aur Geeta alongside Hema Malini. It became one of Bollywood's most popular comedies because of his flawless comic timing, lively energy, and easy on-screen chemistry, which brought sparkle to every frame.

4. Chupke Chupke: A combo of rom-com OTT platform- Amazon Prime Video In the comedy-romance film, which was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Dharmendra portrayed Parimal Tripathi, a professor of botany who enjoys pranks, while Amitabh Bachchan played his junior colleague, Prof. Sukumar Sinha. The plot of the narrative centres on Parimal's scheme, in which he enlists his wife's assistance to pretend to be a driver to trick his brother-in-law. 5. Apne: The ‘Deol’s package OTT platform- Amazon Prime Video and YouTube Anil Sharma is the director of the 2007 Hindi-language sports drama 'Apne'. It is the first movie in which Dharmendra appears alongside his real-life sons Bobby and Sunny Deol.