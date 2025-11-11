Home / Entertainment / Dharmendra films: Top movies to watch online to celebrate B'wood's 'He-man'

Dharmendra films: Top movies to watch online to celebrate B'wood's 'He-man'

Bollywood veteran star Dharmendra has given us some of the iconic films in Bollywood. From Sholay to Chupke Chupke, his on-screen presence became one of the most beloved roles in Indian film history

Veteran actor Dharmendra
Veteran actor Dharmendra Top 5 Movie. Photo: Wikimedia Common
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:09 AM IST
Amid viral rumours of veteran actor Dharmendra’s death, his daughter Esha Deol has confirmed that the reports are untrue. As of 9:10 am on November 11 (Tuesday), the 89-year-old actor—who was recently admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital following a health scare—is very much alive.
 
From 2004 to 2009, Dharmendra represented the Bikaner seat in Rajasthan as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 14th Lok Sabha of India. 
 
Known as the "He-Man" of Bollywood, Dharmendra has played memorable roles in over 300 films throughout his six-decade career.  

Top 5 Dharmendra films to watch online

1. Phool Aur Patthar: Birth of a 'Superstar'
 
OTT platform- Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
 
It was this movie that made Dharmendra a superstar instead of just a talented performer. He exhibited emotional depth in his portrayal of Shaka, the rugged yet morally upright man, which was uncommon among action heroes of the era. In addition, the role solidified his reputation in Hindi cinema and won him his first nomination for a Filmfare Award.
 
2. Sholay: The Eternal Friendship and Fearless Charm of 'Veeru'
 
OTT platform- Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
 
Without Sholay, no list of Dharmendra's greatest films would be complete. He became a national hero for his portrayal as the fun-loving yet fearless dacoit Veeru. 
 
Even now, his friendship with Amitabh Bachchan, his chemistry with Hema Malini, and his famous line, "Basanti, in kutto ke samne mat nachna!" are still remembered. Sholay is more than just a movie; it is a feeling that has brought together generations of film lovers.
 
3. Seeta Aur Geeta: An ideal comic hero
 
OTT platform- Jiohotstar and YouTube
 
It was enjoyable to watch Dharmendra's fun-loving and charming performance in Seeta Aur Geeta alongside Hema Malini. It became one of Bollywood's most popular comedies because of his flawless comic timing, lively energy, and easy on-screen chemistry, which brought sparkle to every frame.
 
4. Chupke Chupke: A combo of rom-com
 
OTT platform- Amazon Prime Video
 
In the comedy-romance film, which was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Dharmendra portrayed Parimal Tripathi, a professor of botany who enjoys pranks, while Amitabh Bachchan played his junior colleague, Prof. Sukumar Sinha. The plot of the narrative centres on Parimal's scheme, in which he enlists his wife's assistance to pretend to be a driver to trick his brother-in-law.
 
5. Apne: The ‘Deol’s package
 
OTT platform- Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
 
Anil Sharma is the director of the 2007 Hindi-language sports drama 'Apne'. It is the first movie in which Dharmendra appears alongside his real-life sons Bobby and Sunny Deol. 
 
Dharmendra and Sunny had previously starred together in Sultanat (1986) and Kshatriya (1993), and Sunny and Bobby had previously collaborated on Dillagi (1999). The movie received a great response when it first came out in India and became a box office hit.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

BollywoodIndian film industryfilm industry

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

