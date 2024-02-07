The Kerala Story OTT release date confirmed, check when and where to watch

One of the most anticipated movies, ' The Kerala Story ' is all set to make its digital debut on February 16. The Kerala Story was released in theatres on May 5, last year, and it surprised everyone with its phenomenal box office performance. It minted over 300 crores across the world despite being made with a budget of around 30 crores.

Fans were waiting for months to watch this movie on OTT, and now the date is officially confirmed. Adah Sharma who played the lead role in the movie, revealed the news of its OTT release on her official Instagram account. The caption of her post reads, “FINALLY !!!!! SURPRISE !! The most anticipated film is dropping soon on ZEE5! #TheKeralaStory premieres on 16th February, only on #ZEE5 #TheKeralaStoryOnZEE5 #VipulAmrutlalShah #SaveOurDaughters."

What is the story of ‘The Kerala Story’?



The movie revolves around three girls; Shalini, Nimanh and Geetanjali, who converted to another religion after being manipulated by their roommate, Asifa.

It also shows the girls being manipulated by brainwashed men to convert to another religion in the name of love, and then convince them to join war zones.

Shalini Unnikrishnan (Adah Sharma) was coaxed to change her faith and become Fatima Ba, she shares her journey of joining the terrorist group ISIS and being imprisoned in Afghanistan. What is the controversy?

The movie has been involved in controversies since the release of its trailer. The movie claims that around 32,000 women are missing from Kerala, which has proven to be untrue. The movie falsely claims they converted and were radicalised to participate in terror missions abroad. The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, called the movie 'Fake', while the West Bengal CM labelled it as a 'distorted story' and banned it in the state. However, the ban was lifted after the apex court allowed the screening of the movie. The Kerala Story was one of the biggest hits of 2023.

When and where to watch The Kerala Story?





Adha Sharma revealed that the movie will be released on February 16 on Zee5.