The Kerala Story OTT release date confirmed, check when and where to watch

What is the story of ‘The Kerala Story’? The movie revolves around three girls; Shalini, Nimanh and Geetanjali, who converted to another religion after being manipulated by their roommate, Asifa.
It also shows the girls being manipulated by brainwashed men to convert to another religion in the name of love, and then convince them to join war zones.
Shalini Unnikrishnan (Adah Sharma) was coaxed to change her faith and become Fatima Ba, she shares her journey of joining the terrorist group ISIS and being imprisoned in Afghanistan.
What is the controversy?
When and where to watch The Kerala Story?
