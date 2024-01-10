Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

The Kerala Story OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch

As per reports, The Kerala Story finally locked a deal with an OTT platform. The movie might be released on January 12 at Zee5. Here's all you need to know

The Kerala Story

Source: @adah_ki_adah/ Instagram

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Kerala Story is one of the biggest hits of 2023 which was surrounded by massive controversies. The movie received a lot of love and support from the audience although it faced a lot of backlash before its release. 

Many users who didn't watch the movie in theatres are waiting for its OTT release. Due to the controversy involved with the movie, it couldn't find a good OTT partner to release it online. But now the wait is going to be over, and the movie will be available on the OTT platform soon.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As per several reports, The Kerala Story has locked a deal with OTT Platform, Zee 5. The potential release date for The Kerala Story is January 12 or January 19, 2024. The confirmation is yet to come from Zee5 officials.

What ‘The Kerala Story’ is all about

‘The Kerala Story’ tells the story of Shalini Unnikrishnan, who converted to Islam; she shares her aspiring journey to become a nurse. While studying in college, she was coerced by extremist Muslims who posed as friends. Ultimately, she joined the Islamic State and was imprisoned in Afghanistan.

ALSO READ: 7 OTT releases of this week: Here's the complete list of upcoming movies

What is the collection of "The Kerala Story"?

After releasing on May 5, 2023, the movie minted Rs 303.97 crore across the world and became the fifth highest-grossing movie in 2023. The movie was reportedly made with a budget of Rs 15-20 crore.

The Kerala Story cast

Here's the cast of The Kerala Story:
  • Adah Sharma as Shalini Unnikrishnan
  • Yogita Bihani as Nimah
  • Sonia Balani as Asifa
  • Siddhi Idnani as Geetanjali
  • Devadarshini as Shalini's mother
  • Vijay Krishna as Ishak
  • Pranay Pachauri as Rameez
  • Pranav Misshra as Abdul
  • Pranali Ghogare as Shaziya

Who is the director and producer of The Kerala Story?

Sudipto Sen directed the Kerala Story and Vipul Amrutlal Shah produced it.

ALSO READ: Happy 50th birthday to Hrithik Roshan: All about Bollywood's Greek God

Also Read

Zee5 Global aims to double US subscriber base to 2 million in one year

Meta lets users download Reels from public accounts on Instagram; check how

Leo movie OTT release date confirm; here's when and where to watch

Upcoming Bollywood movies releasing in October 2023, all details inside

Nushrat Barucha's "Akelli": Release Date, Cast, Showtime, Ticket Price

Happy 50th birthday to Hrithik Roshan: All about Bollywood's Greek God

Salaar box office collection Day 19: Prabhas' movie eyes Rs 400 cr target

Happy 50th birthday Farhan Akhtar: Lesser known facts and upcoming films

7 OTT releases of this week: Here's the complete list of upcoming movies

'Tiger 3' OTT release: When and where to watch Salman Khan franchise

When and where to watch The Kerala Story?

The Kerala Story movie is expected to be released on Zee5 on January 12 or January 19. However, the makers of the movie have not made any official announcement yet.

Topics : Kerala OTT users movies Hindi movies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon