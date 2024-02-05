Upcoming OTT releases this week: 5 best movies and shows to watch

This week is full of entertainment as several movies and OTT series are going to be released. If you are a movie geek, you can watch these OTT movies or series this week, such as The Forest Ranger, Killer Paradox, HanuMan, Aarya 3, Guntur Kaaram, etc. You can binge-watch these movies or series this week to spice up your week.

5 Upcoming OTT releases this week

HanuMan

The movie revolves around a young man attaining the extraordinary powers of Lord Hanuman, and the movie is set in a fictional village called Anjanadari. Teja Sajja plays the lead role, along with several other supporting cast such as Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai. As per several reports, the OTT rights of HanuMan were bought by Zee5 and the movie is expected to be released this week. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 40 crore and has collected around 290 crore in theatres.

Release Date: This Week (Expected)

Where to Watch: Zee5

The Marvels

The Marvels is an American superhero movie released in theatres last year on November 7. The movie is now all set to release on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The movie stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, and Zawe Ashton in pivotal roles. This movie transformed it into one of the most powerful characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), adopting the identity of Captain Marvel. The movie revolves around Captain Marvel, who reclaims her identity from tyrannical Kree.

Release Date: February 7, 2024

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Aarya: Antim Vaar

The second part of Aarya season 3 is all set to release this week. This movie is titled Aayrya: Antim Vaar, which will stream on Disney+Hotstar. As per the makers, this is the second half of the crime drama's final season. The series stars Sushmit Sen in the lead role who navigates through family and business challenges. Apart from Sushmita, the movie also stars Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Indraneil Sengupta, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Viren Vazirani and Vishwajeet Pradhan.

Release Date: February 9, 2024

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar



Puppy Love

Puppy Love is a romantic movie starring Lucy Hale and Henry Golding. After the bad experience on the first date, they get separated until their dogs play matchmaker. Nicole and Max discover that love can grow in the most unexpected places. The charming performances by both the lead actors, Puppy Love is a delightful journey that proves that fate has a furry twist.

Release Date: February 9, 2024

Where to Watch: Lionsgate Play, Amazon Prime

Bhakshak

Bhakshak is a Netflix movie starring Bhumi Padnekar as an investigative journalist. The movie revolves around Bhumi, portraying the role of Vaishali Singh, who challenges influential figures to expose the truth about shelter homes for girls where orphans face sexual abuse. The movie also stars Aditya Srivastava, Sai Tamhankar and Sanjay Mishra in key roles.

Release Date: February 9, 2024

Where to watch: Netflix

Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram movie is all set to rock the OTT platforms after its phenomenal business at the box office. The movie will be released in different languages like Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Guntur Kaaram is directed by Trivikram and it will also feature Ramya Krishna, Prakash Rao, Sree Leela, Jayaram, Vennela Kishore, Eeshwari Rao, and Rao Ramesh in key roles.

Release Date: February 9, 2024