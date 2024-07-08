This is how much Justin Bieber was paid for Anant-Radhika 'Sangeet' event

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration took place in Mumbai on Friday, and the event featured global star Justin Bieber.

Reports claimed that he was paid $10 million to perform at the ceremony. The billionaire family of Nita and Mukesh Ambani is celebrating the upcoming wedding of the youngest son Anant and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO and vice-chairman of Encore Healthcare. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Justin Bieber performed at the latest celebration called ‘Sangeet.’ He performed for the couple's family and friends on Saturday. Throughout the event, the 30-year-old singer sang dozens of hit songs including “Baby,” “Love Yourself” and “Peaches.”

Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Saturday to share some moments from Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding event. Bieber, who has an estimated net worth of $300 million, shared photos in which he can be seen backstage wearing a white tank top, and black trousers, revealing his plaid boxer and a baseball cap while posing with Anant and Radhika and their loved ones.

As soon as he concluded the show, he jetted home to America to be with his model wife, Hailey Bieber, 27, who is pregnant with their first child.

Anant is the son of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, the richest person in Asia with an estimated net worth of $123 billion.

The amount is significantly higher than his usual fee and ranges from $2.5 million to $6 million for private events. The pre-wedding celebration will spill over next week. According to reports, the rapper Drake and singers Adelle and Lana Del Rey will be in India performing at the pre-wedding ceremonies.

In March this year, pop sensation Rihanna, 36, was reportedly paid a whopping $6 million to perform at the pre-wedding bash attended by billionaires including Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg. Ambani hosted a three-day cruise from Italy to France with their relatives including performances by Katy Perry, 39, Pitbull, 43, and David Guetta, 56.