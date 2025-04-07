The White Lotus Season 3 ending explained: Will there be season 4?

Mike White, the show's creator, presented viewers with a surprising cast of visitors and employees at Thailand's White Lotus resort over the course of 8 episodes. The guests witnessed it all throughout their stay at the opulent resort, from a group of friends to a wealthy North Carolina family.

There were several plotlines in the divisive season 3 of The White Lotus, including a robbery inside the hotel, a businessman who was about to be arrested by the FBI, and a man who was on the run after ordering a hit on his wife in the season 2. However, the climax ultimately changed its focus to another plot line, which led to a sad ending.

The White Lotus season 3: When and where to watch?

"Amor Fati," the White Lotus Season 3 finale, premiered on HBO in the United States on Sunday, April 6 at 9:00 p.m. EST/PST. In India, the episode is available for streaming on the JioHotstar app from Monday, 7:30 a.m.

The White Lotus season 3: The plot

ALSO READ: Salman Khan announces 'Andaz Apna Apna' re-release in theaters, check date After a week of bitter feelings and envy, the three friends Laurie (Carrie Coon), Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), and Kate (Leslie Bibb) reconciled. After a significant transformation, the Ratliff family, which consists of father Timothy (played by Jason Isaacs), mother Victoria (played by Parker Posey), and children Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), and Lochlan (Sam Nivola) will resume their life in North Carolina. In the hopes that everyone will perish, Timothy prepares a drink for his family (except Lochlan) that contains toxic "suicide tree" seeds. Ultimately, he is unable to complete the plan. None of the Ratliffs, with the exception of Timothy, are aware that they will lose all of their money upon their return.

Amor Fati, the title of the HBO finale, means "love of fate." Since the first episode, Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) has called Rick (Walter Goggins) her soulmate. The couple is reunited joyfully after a close call in episode 7, where Rick appears to confront Jim Hollinger (Scott Glenn), his father's killer. However, he fails to murder the elderly resort co-owner and his Thai wife, Sritala (Lek Patravadi). Do Rick and Chelsea have a happy ending, then? That is for the viewers to find out.

The White Lotus: Will there be a Season 4?

HBO has already confirmed a season 4 of the critically acclaimed anthology series, so fans of "The White Lotus" can celebrate. There are clear signs that the next installment will take place in Europe, even though the precise location is still unknown.

Additionally, creator Mike White has referred to a change from the beachfront locations of the earlier seasons. Since the program has a history of filming at 4 Seasons resorts, fans are eagerly anticipating the next opulent—and probably dangerous—location, which might debut in 2026.