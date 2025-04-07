Monday, April 07, 2025 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Salman Khan announces 'Andaz Apna Apna' re-release in theaters, check date

Salman Khan announces 'Andaz Apna Apna' re-release in theaters, check date

Salman Khan announced the re-release of our beloved Bollywood comedy 'Andaz Apna Apna'. The movie's release date was revealed by the superstar on Monday, April 7 along with a new trailer

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Superstar Salman Khan announced the re-release of the beloved Bollywood comedy, 'Andaz Apna Apna' one week after the release of Sikandar. The 1994 movie, which co-stars Aamir Khan, is a favorite among fans due to its humorous timing, cast, and performances. The movie will be re-released on April 25, 2025. 
 
The official post mentioned, "Get ready to relive the madness! Andaz Apna Apna Re-releasing in cinemas on 25th April 2025! Experience the cult classic on the big screen! Restored & Remastered in 4K & Dolby 5.1. Trailer out soon!" 
 
 

Andaz Apna Apna: Actors reaction 

Salman released a trailer that included every memorable scene from Andaz Apna Apna. His writing seemed to be yelling from the rooftops, "Amar Prem Ka Andaaz is back." He went on to say that the movie would be re-released on April 25, 2025.  

Aamir Khan already acknowledged that there would be a follow-up to this movie during the celebration of his 60th birthday, saying, "We would all want Andaz Apna Apna 2. We have told Raj ji (director Rajkumar Santoshi) to work on the script. As soon as his script is ready, Salman and I would definitely want to work on it. I think the audience would love to watch Andaz Apna Apna 2... Raj ji is working on the script.”

Fans reaction to the Salman Khan’s announcement of ‘Andaz Apna Apna’

The film anticipates that its re-release will captivate a new generation of viewers while providing seasoned fans with the chance to revisit the experience on a large screen. Fans experienced feelings of nostalgia as the movie's creators verified the news on social media.
 
Fans responded to Salman's post with their excitement. “Meri Favourite movie both Khanz my favorite Kamal ki acting dono ki," commented one user. “Dosti, Deewangi aur Dhamaakedaar Comedy… Ek baar phir se, Andaz Apna Apna," wrote another user.

Andaz Apna Apna: About the film 

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal (playing two roles), and Shakti Kapoor are all featured in the original film, which was directed and written by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha. 
 
In order to obtain access to an heiress's father's wealth, two gold diggers attempt to court her in the film. They discover later that the heiress has adopted her secretary's identity in place of her own. By that point, the other gold digger has fallen for the secretary, and one of them is genuinely in love with the heiress.
 

 

Topics : Salman Khan Aamir Khan Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

