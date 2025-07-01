First look of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana drops July 3; release date confirmed

Brace yourself for one of the biggest cinematic events of the decade! Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, is all set to take its first step toward the big screen. According to Pinkvilla, the makers will unveil the film’s official logo and first look on July 3, 2025, giving fans a much-anticipated glimpse into the world of this mythological epic.

While the movie is still over a year away from release, a nearly 3-minute teaser is reportedly ready, building serious momentum for the start of promotions. This week’s first look reveal marks the beginning of what promises to be an epic marketing campaign.

First look of 'Ramayana': The ‘announcement’ post

The producer Namit Malhotra had in November 2024 announced the release dates – “More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture – our 2“RAMAYANA"– for people across the world. Join us as we fulfil our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence… Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027 from our entire Ramayana Family."

Namit also posted the movie's original poster. An arrow that exudes magic and has a brilliant sheen was depicted on the poster. The poster says alongside the release date, “Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana".

Namit had also said that Ramayana would be a tribute to Indian culture and mythology, stating, “We aim to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history and truth.”

Ramayana: Cast and Crew

The film, produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal, is one of the most talked-about recent Bollywood productions. With filming finally over, the film's official poster and logo will be unveiled on July 3, 2025, providing the first official look at the much-awaited legendary tale.

Throughout its many years of development, the movie was frequently in the news for its scope, casting choices, and visual effects aspirations. The Oscar-winning firm DNEG is handling the film's visual effects.

Although the narrative details are yet unknown, it is generally assumed that the Sita Haran episode would mark the end of Part One. The cast consists of:

• Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram,

• Sai Pallavi as Sita,

• Yash as Ravana,

• Sunny Deol as Hanuman,

• Ravi Dubey as Lakshman,

• Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi,

• Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, and

• Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Ramayana: Release date (expected)

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana will unfold in two parts, with theatrical releases planned for two consecutive Diwalis. The first instalment is slated to hit cinemas on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part on Diwali 2027. While an official confirmation is still awaited, buzz suggests that the first film may conclude with the dramatic ‘Sita Haran’ episode, setting the stage for an intense second chapter.

Fans reacted to Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash's 'Ramayana'

• A fan of Yash shared an AI image of him as Raavan and tweeted, “The Countdown Begins!! Only a Few Days Left! (sic).”

• Another fan commented, “So it's a logo reveal. Hmm finally they're dropping something. Pretty EXCITED. I just hope we get to see a glimpse into the world of Ramayana. Bas khaali title card dikhaa ke mat chodh dena. BRING IT ON! (sic).”

• One more fan commented, “Ramayana: The Introduction — July 3 Ranbir as Ram. The screen won’t just light up… it’ll shake. Is it just a logo or 3 3-minute videos? (sic)”