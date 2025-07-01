NASA+ lands on Netflix: Netflix is going interstellar—literally! In a game-changing move, the streaming giant has teamed up with Nasa to bring the cosmos closer than ever before. Starting later this summer, Netflix subscribers will get access to NASA+, the space agency’s official streaming service, offering front-row seats to real rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, and breathtaking live views from the International Space Station—all without leaving the couch.

In a statement released on June 30, Nasa said the partnership is part of its mission to inspire a global audience. While NASA+ will now stream on Netflix, the space agency confirmed that all content will continue to be free and ad-free on its official app and website, where viewers already tune in for live coverage and original programming.

Netflix-Nasa’s collab for the first time This deal marks the first time Netflix will feature Nasa’s live programming. The platform has already experimented with live content, like comedy specials and sports, but this is its first step into live space coverage. “The National Aeronautics and Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience,” Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA+, said in the release. This partnership comes at a time when commercial space launches are booming, especially thanks to Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX. In just the first half of 2025, SpaceX has already completed 81 rocket launches, according to Space Explored. It's also the only US company approved to carry astronauts to the International Space Station.

At the same time, NASA continues to support missions close to Earth, in what’s called low-Earth orbit. As for Netflix, the platform now has over 700 million users worldwide. Its shares have hit record-high prices, rising by nearly 51 per cent since the start of the year. About NASA+ NASA+ is Nasa’s own ad-free streaming service, launched in 2023 and already available for free via the NASA app and website. It offers documentaries, mission footage, educational videos, and live broadcasts, all without ads. This Netflix partnership is not Nasa’s first move into popular streaming. Earlier this year, they launched a live “FAST” channel on Prime Video as well. But with over 700 million users, Netflix could help Nasa reach an even bigger global audience.