Sitaare Zameen Par Day 12 collection: Aamir Khan film nears ₹130 crore mark

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office collection: Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par earned ₹3.75 crore, taking its total domestic box office collection to ₹126.4 crore in just eleven days

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 5:43 PM IST
Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office collection: Aamir Khan’s latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, continues its impressive performance at the box office. Directed by RS Prasanna, the sports drama earned ₹3.75 crore on Day 11 (Monday), pushing its total domestic box office collection to ₹126.4 crore, as per data by Sacnilk.

Sitaare Zameen Par Day 12 collection: Movie earns Rs ₹ 127.81 cr so far

On day 12, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has earned around Rs 1.41 crore at the time of writing. This number is expected to surge by the end of the day.
 
The Hindi-language film saw an overall occupancy rate of 14.36% on its 11th day. Evening shows recorded the highest occupancy at 16.76%, followed by night screenings at 15.92% and afternoon shows at 14.08%. Morning shows registered the lowest occupancy at 10.69%.
 
Sitaare Zameen Par opened strong with ₹10.70 crore on Day 1 and showed remarkable growth over the weekend. It earned ₹20.20 crore on its first Saturday and ₹27.25 crore on Sunday. The total week 1 box office collection stood at ₹88.9 crore, indicating solid word-of-mouth and audience traction. As of now, the movie’s net collection in India stands at ₹ 127.81 crore.
 
In its second week, the film faces fresh competition with the release of Anurag Basu’s Metro..In Dino and the Hollywood sci-fi blockbuster Jurassic World: Rebirth. Despite the new releases, the Aamir Khan-starrer remains a top performer in the family drama and sports film genre.

Sitaare Zameen Par day-wise collection

  • Week 1 Collection ₹ 88.9 Cr
  • Day 8 [2nd Friday] ₹ 6.65 Cr
  • Day 9 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 12.6 Cr 
  • Day 10 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 14.5 Cr
  • Day 11 [2nd Monday] ₹ 3.75 Cr
  • Day 12 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 1.7 Cr (approx)
  • Total ₹ 128.1 Cr

About Sitaare Zameen Par

The film follows the journey of Gulshan Arora, a former basketball coach suspended from duty and assigned community service. As part of his sentence, he coaches a team of specially-abled athletes. The movie is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma and is a spiritual successor to Aamir Khan’s 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par.
 
The ensemble cast includes Aamir Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Brijendra Kala, and Dolly Ahluwalia.
 
Speaking about the film’s strong run, Aamir Khan shared his heartfelt gratitude. The 60-year old actor said, “I am really happy and grateful. More than me, those ten ‘sitaare’ are happy because it is their film and it’s a hit. We are extremely grateful.”
 
Up next, Aamir Khan will be making a special cameo in superstar Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2025.

Topics :EntertainmentAamir Khan movies

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

