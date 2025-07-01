Sitaare Zameen Par Day 12 collection: Aamir Khan film nears ₹130 crore mark

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office collection: Aamir Khan’s latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, continues its impressive performance at the box office. Directed by RS Prasanna, the sports drama earned ₹3.75 crore on Day 11 (Monday), pushing its total domestic box office collection to ₹126.4 crore, as per data by Sacnilk.

On day 12, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has earned around Rs 1.41 crore at the time of writing. This number is expected to surge by the end of the day.

The Hindi-language film saw an overall occupancy rate of 14.36% on its 11th day. Evening shows recorded the highest occupancy at 16.76%, followed by night screenings at 15.92% and afternoon shows at 14.08%. Morning shows registered the lowest occupancy at 10.69%.

Sitaare Zameen Par opened strong with ₹10.70 crore on Day 1 and showed remarkable growth over the weekend. It earned ₹20.20 crore on its first Saturday and ₹27.25 crore on Sunday. The total week 1 box office collection stood at ₹88.9 crore, indicating solid word-of-mouth and audience traction. As of now, the movie’s net collection in India stands at ₹ 127.81 crore. In its second week, the film faces fresh competition with the release of Anurag Basu’s Metro..In Dino and the Hollywood sci-fi blockbuster Jurassic World: Rebirth. Despite the new releases, the Aamir Khan-starrer remains a top performer in the family drama and sports film genre.

Sitaare Zameen Par day-wise collection Week 1 Collection ₹ 88.9 Cr

₹ 88.9 Cr Day 8 [2nd Friday] ₹ 6.65 Cr

₹ 6.65 Cr Day 9 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 12.6 Cr

₹ 12.6 Cr Day 10 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 14.5 Cr

₹ 14.5 Cr Day 11 [2nd Monday] ₹ 3.75 Cr

₹ 3.75 Cr Day 12 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 1.7 Cr (approx)

₹ 1.7 Cr (approx) Total ₹ 128.1 Cr About Sitaare Zameen Par The film follows the journey of Gulshan Arora, a former basketball coach suspended from duty and assigned community service. As part of his sentence, he coaches a team of specially-abled athletes. The movie is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma and is a spiritual successor to Aamir Khan’s 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par.