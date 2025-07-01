Kannappa box office collection day 4: Vishnu Manchu film crashes on Monday

After a promising start, Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa faced a sharp setback at the box office on Monday, with collections taking a significant dip. Released on June 27 amid high expectations, the film saw a typical—but steep—Monday drop, raising concerns about its weekday performance and overall theatrical run. Kannappa must now hold strong through the week to avoid an early exit from cinemas.

Meanwhile, Vishnu announced on his X account on Monday that the movie had been ‘pirated’. He said in a note, “Kannappa is under attack from piracy. Over 30,000 illegal links have already been taken down. This is heartbreaking. Piracy is theft — plain and simple. We don’t teach our children to steal. Watching pirated content is no different. Please don’t encourage it. Support cinema the right way.”

‘Kannappa’ box office collection day 4 Kannappa made ₹25.90 crore at the Indian box office with a respectable first week. The movie opened with a decent ₹9.35 crore on day one, followed by ₹7.15 crore on Saturday. However, the film showed little momentum over the weekend, earning ₹6.9 crore on its third day. With this, its total box office collection has reached ₹25.90 crore, according to the tracking website Sacnilk. The Day 4 figures dropped significantly. The movie made just Rs 2.50 crore nett on Monday – which is over 50% decrease from its previous day box office collection. With the first weekday showing signs of a slowdown, all eyes are now on how the film holds up through the rest of the week.

Kannappa day-wise box office collection (India): • Day 1: Rs 9.35 crore • Day 2: Rs 7.15 crore • Day 3: Rs 6.9 crore • Day 4: Rs 2.50 crore Total: Rs 25.90 crore. Kannappa: Cast and crew Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, has been written by Vishnu and produced by Mohan Babu. The story is based on the legend of Kannappa, a Hindu devotee of Lord Shiva. The film, however, received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike for its VFX scenes. The cast includes: • Vishnu Manchu (lead role), • Mohanlal, • Prabhas, • Akshay Kumar and