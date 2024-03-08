Top 5 OTT releases this week: Here are the best releases for your watchlist

If you are a movie geek and wait every week to watch some of the best flicks on OTT platforms, then this week could be very entertaining for you. There are many OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney-plus Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, Prime Video and more. These many OTT platforms allow you to cover various ranges of movies from different genres that you like. From Rajinikanth’s recently released movie Lal Salaam to Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas.

Lal Salaam

Lala Salaam is the story of a professional cricketer who faces numerous challenges in his personal life. This movie is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The movie also features Rajinikanth in an extended cameo role in a Tamil sports drama. As per reports, he has charged Rs 40 crore. The movie stars Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Livingston, and Senthil in pivotal roles. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 80 to 90 crore and it has minted around Rs 40 crore.

Where to Watch: Netflix

When to Watch: March 8, 2024

Showtime Showtime is a new drama series in the world of Bollywood which was created by Sumit Roy. The series dives deeper into the entertainment industry and highlights the fierce competition and power dynamics. The series features Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, and Rajeek Khandelwal in key roles. It is a highly anticipated series that promises wholesome entertainment.

Where to Watch: March 8, 2024 When to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar HanuMan HanuMan is a superhero movie that releases on Zee5 and features Teja Sajja. This is a Telugu-language movie written and directed by Prashanth Varma. It was set in a fictional place called Anjanadri where Hanumanthu (Sajja), gets the power of Lord Hanuman. To help Anjanadri, he faces off against Michael, who desires to have power that makes him a formidable superhero.

Where to Watch: Zee5

When to Watch: March 8, 2024

Damsel Damsel is the story of a young lady who accepts the attractive prince's proposal of marriage but finds out that it was all a trap. The young lady was trapped inside a cave with a fire-breathing dragon. She could only survive using her wits and willpower. The movie will be directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo.

Where to Watch: Netflix When to Watch: March 8, 2024 To Kill a Tiger To Kill a Tiger is an emotional documentary which is backed by Priyanka Chopra, Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling. Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja directed ‘To Kill a Tiger,’ which was also nominated for an Oscar. This documentary tells the story of a Jharkhand farmer, who is on a mission to get justice for his daughter who was sexually assaulted.

Where to Watch: Netflix

When to Watch: March 8, 2024