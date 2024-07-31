TV celebrity Hina Khan shaves off her hair amid breast cancer treatment

Popular TV celebrity, Hina Khan, is currently battling stage 3 breast cancer. Recently, the actor confirmed that she had been diagnosed with the disease. The Bigg Boss runner-up is showing huge courage while battling cancer and in this difficult time, she always flaunts a smile and continuously shares cancer treatment-related updates on social media.

The actress recently shared a video over the internet that shows the actor refusing to bow down to this serious illness. After watching the video, fans praised the 36-year-old actress and offered love and support to her. Hina Khan shaved off her hair Hina Khan shared a video that went viral over the internet where she could be seen discussing her skin and pigmentation. While shooting the video, she was seen wearing pyjamas, and T-shirts. She was also seen with shaved hair in her latest video. One of the most common things during this phase is hair fall; Heena Khan took this decision and appeared in front of the camera after shaving off her hair.

This comes after her chemotherapy session where first she cut her hair and kept a boy-cut hairstyle, but now she has completely removed her hair. People are praying for her speedy recovery.

Watch the video here:

Khan’s Instagram account was flooded with positive comments from fans and well-wishers. Several users prayed for her speedy recovery.

One of her fans commented on her Instagram video and wrote, “Hina, you are looking great as you always do. You are a fighter. Stay strong. All are with you . Praying for your speedy recovery. And BTW, please do not lend your ears to rubbish talks. Be brave and be yourself.”

While calling Hina inspiration, one user wrote, “Love you hina u an inspiration for all out there who feel shattered.more power to u.”

“looking so beautiful mam god bless you keep going and get well soon ma'am’ a third user commented.

Heena Khan career

Hina Khan became famous after her popular character of Akshara from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Thereafter, she appeared in 'Bigg Boss' where the world saw her fearless avatar, only then did people start calling her Sher Khan. She also appeared in other popular shows like Naagin and 'Kasauti Zindagi'. The actress used to be busy with many music videos and OTT projects.