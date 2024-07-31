Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

'We need Patel but the country needs Nehru': Freedom at Midnight teaser out

Freedom at Midnight is based on Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre's book of the same name. The film explores the most significant moment in India's history

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 2:40 PM IST
The teaser of 'Freedom at Midnight' was released on Tuesday featuring Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru, Chirag Vohra as Mahatma Gandhi, Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The web series is based on the award-winning book of the same name by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins. While the makers wrote, "The history you may not know. The history you should know. Witness the untold story of India's independence with the first teaser of Freedom At Midnight, based on the award-winning book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins."

Watch the post here:

About the teaser

The teaser begins when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is unanimously elected as the Congress Party President. Jawaharlal Nehru also congratulates him. Then Mahatma Gandhi enters the room, congratulating Patel, and handing over a letter to him. That was a resignation letter, hinting Patel should resign from the post to make way for Nehru. Gandhi could also be seen saying, “We need Patel but the country needs Nehru.” The teaser shows that the series runs around politics happening before India gained Independence.   

Watch the teaser here:


The series will chronicle the political happenings during the year of India’s independence. It begins with the appointment of British India's last viceroy, Lord Mountbatten, and ends with the assassination and funeral the following year.

Freedom at Midnight cast

The cast of Freedom at Midnight includes Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Luke McGibney, Cordelia Bugeja, Malishka Mendonsa and Arif Zakaria.

When and where to watch Freedom at Midnight?

The series will premiere on Sony Liv, the release date is yet to be announced.

About Freedom at Midnight

Freedom at Midnight is an upcoming Hindi-language historical drama series to be released on Sony LIV, adapted from the book of the same name written by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins. The series revolves around the partition of India and Pakistan. Freedom at Midnight is co-produced by Studio Next, an independent business unit of Sony Pictures Networks India.
Topics :Mahatma GandhiSardar PatelEntertainmentBest movies

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

