Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor keen to work together again after 'The Archies'

Actors Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor are reportedly dating. It was on the sets of Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', which marked their acting debuts, when the rumours of their alleged 'romance' began. Their rumoured relationship has since been a hot topic in the industry. On Tuesday, the duo walked the ramp together for designer Gaurav Gupta at ICW 2024. During the event, they discussed the possibility of teaming up once more. Vedang was quoted by the PTI as saying, "Yeah, 100 per cent! I feel like when you are comfortable with a person, it makes things less hard and you don't get nervous as much because you are in the comfort of the other person. So definitely."

On the other hand, talking to PTI at the ongoing Indian Couture Week 2024, Khushi opened up about the opportunity of working together with the rumoured partner, Vedang Raina.





Indian Couture Week 2024: Khushi Kapoor

At the event, Khushi Kapoor looked gorgeous in a sparkling silver lehenga matched with a beadwork-embellished blouse highlighting flowing cape-style sleeves that cascaded smoothly. The high-waisted lehenga, adorned with geometric patterns and swirls of stone encrusting, complemented the metallic tones of her outfit. She accessorised with a choker necklace with multiple layers, styled her hair in big waves, and applied makeup in a neutral shade to complete the look.

Indian Couture Week 2024: Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina wore a fresh custom fitted sherwani with a high neckline and long sleeves. The black straight-fit trousers and brogues were worn with the open-buttoned front sherwani that was adorned with shimmering black self-design beadwork.

On the possibility of teaming up with Khushi again, Vedang gave an enthusiastic reply, saying, "Yes, most definitely! I think we have known each other for a while now and there is a lot of comfort with us, comfort on set, comfort in our companionship. We would love to do a film for sure."

What’s next for Actors Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor?

Vedang is set to share screen space with Alia Bhatt in Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. The film is scheduled for release on September 27. Khushi Kapoor's upcoming project is Naadaniyaan, where she will star alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

About the India Couture Week 2024

India Couture Week 2024 started on July 24 and will conclude on July 31. Dolly J, Amit Aggarwal, Rahul Mishra, and JJ Valaya are among the designers who have already presented their collections, and Falguni Shane Peacock is the final designer.