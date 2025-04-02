Val Kilmer, star of 'Top Gun' and 'Batman Forever', dies at 65 in LA

Val Kilmer, known for his roles in Batman Forever, Top Gun, and Tombstone, died on Tuesday in Los Angeles at the age of 65. His daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed to The New York Times that the cause was pneumonia. Kilmer had been battling throat cancer for several years.

A career built on memorable roles

Kilmer’s acting career began with his breakout role in the 1984 comedy Top Secret!. He followed it with Real Genius and gained widespread recognition in Top Gun (1986), playing Tom “Iceman” Kazansky alongside Tom Cruise.

In 1991, he portrayed Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone’s The Doors, a role that required him to memorise Morrison’s lyrics and adopt the singer’s persona. Critic Roger Ebert wrote: “The performance is the best thing in the movie — and since nearly every scene centres on Morrison, that is not small praise.”

His performance as Doc Holliday in Tombstone (1993) remains one of his most well-known roles. His line, “I’m your huckleberry,” became a defining moment in the film. He then starred in Michael Mann’s Heat (1995) alongside Al Pacino and Robert De Niro.

Playing Batman and beyond

Kilmer replaced Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne in Batman Forever (1995). His performance received mixed reviews, with The New York Times writing: “The prime costume is now worn by Val Kilmer, who makes a good Batman but not a better one than Michael Keaton.” He declined to return for Batman & Robin (1997).

In 1996, he starred in The Island of Dr. Moreau, a troubled production. Director John Frankenheimer later said: “There are two things I will never ever do in my whole life. The first is that I will never climb Mt Everest. The second is that I will never work with Val Kilmer ever again.”

Kilmer continued acting in films like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005) with Robert Downey Jr, Deja Vu (2006) with Denzel Washington, and Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009).

Life beyond acting

Born in Los Angeles, Kilmer grew up in Chatsworth and attended the Juilliard School. Outside of acting, he was a painter and supported theatre education. He toured with his one-man show Citizen Twain, which explored the life of Mark Twain.

He initially denied having cancer when Michael Douglas mentioned it publicly in 2016. In 2021, the documentary Val used his personal footage and narration from his son, Jack, to offer a look into his life and career.

Kilmer’s memoir, I’m Your Huckleberry, was published in 2020.

He is survived by his children, Mercedes and Jack, whom he shared with his ex-wife, actress Joanne Whalley.