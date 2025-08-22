Jaswinder Bhalla Died Today: Punjabi cinema has lost one of its brightest stars. Legendary comedian and actor Jaswinder Bhalla, whose impeccable comic timing and satire reshaped Punjabi entertainment, passed away at the age of 65 on Friday morning at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

Bhalla had been unwell for the past few months and was admitted for treatment before his demise on August 22. The Punjabi film industry is in shock over the news of his passing.

The funeral will take place at the Balongi cremation site in Mohali on August 23 at noon. The veteran personality was a well-known comic and character actor who starred in several Punjabi films, including "Carry on Jatta," "Mahaul Theek Hai," "Jatt Airways," and "Jatt & Juliet 2."

Jaswinder Bhalla career In his nearly three-decade career, Jaswinder Bhalla was well-known for his humorous parts in a wide range of Punjabi films. He started his acting career with classic comedies like Dulha Bhatti and even appeared in the Hindi-language comedy Mahaul Theek Hai (1999), which was directed by Jaspal Bhatti. He starred in some of the most well-known Punjabi films over the years, including Carry on Jatta, Sardaar Ji, and Jatt and Juliet. He became well-known for playing Advocate Dhillon in the three Carry on Jatta flicks. By giving his characters unique catchphrases, he established a reputation for himself and helped the audience remember even minor parts.

The last time Bhalla appeared in a cinema was in the 2024 film Shinda Shinda No Papa, which starred Hina Khan and Gippy Grewal in the key parts. Jaswinder Bhalla's family Jaswinder Bhalla was wedded to Parmdeep, a Chandigarh-based fine arts educator. Pukhraj Bhalla, their son, is an actor as well. Following in his father's footsteps, Pukhraj began his career as an engineer and made his first appearances in music videos in the 2000s before making a few film appearances. The 2013 movie Stupid 7 featured the father and son together.