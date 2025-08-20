Mumbai extreme rain Alert: Mumbai is reeling under relentless monsoon showers, with heavy rainfall lashing the city for the third consecutive day. On Wednesday morning, residents again woke up to waterlogged streets, traffic snarls, and uprooted trees, as the downpour once again brought life to a crawl.

The waters have even reached the doorsteps of Bollywood stars — from Amitabh Bachchan to Kajol — whose homes and routines have been disrupted by water leakage and severe rain warnings.

Mumbai Extreme rains are affecting Bollywood houses

Sagar Thakur, a vlogger, has been providing regular reports on how the intense Mumbai rains are affecting celebrity residences as well. He recently posted a video showing the water up to the calves at Prateeksha, the second residence of famous superstar Amitabh Bachchan in Juhu, Mumbai.

When Sagar went through the main gate to inquire about the condition inside, the watchman asked him to leave. Bachchan himself, he claimed, came to get the water out of the premises. He said that nobody was immune to the damage caused by the Mumbai rains, regardless of how wealthy they were, even the Bachchans or Ambanis. Sagar continued by showcasing the homes of the Deol family, Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji, and Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Following two days of relentless rain, every street surrounding these celebrities' residences was flooded. ALSO READ: Mumbai braces for more rain as IMD issues alerts; trains, flights hit This led individuals in neighbouring places to offer prayers for Mumbai residents who are struggling following this intense downpour. Many even asked the vlogger to display the homes of poor people instead of Bollywood celebrities.

Celebs reacted to the Mumbai rains 2025 Malaika Arora posted a picture of the rain-soaked landscape outside her house on Instagram Stories. She also included a touching message in her post, urging Mumbaikars to "Stay safe n stay indoors." From his balcony, actor Vijay Varma also offered fans a glimpse of the soaked city. He captioned his photo, which featured Mumbai covered in sheets of rain, "The weather," and included a hot-face emoji. Twinkle Khanna chose to read a passage from her own book instead. A video of her reading from Welcome to Paradise was shared. She said, "On a rainy day, here's a little extract from Welcome to Paradise. I often find myself wishing I could go back and rewrite parts of my earlier books, but never with this one. It captured everything I wanted to say with a lightness of tone that I worked hard to achieve." ALSO READ: Himachal floods: 143 dead in rain-related incidents, 133 in road accidents