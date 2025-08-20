Home / Entertainment / Itti Si Khushi OTT release: When & where to watch Sumbul Touqeer's show?

Itti Si Khushi OTT release: When & where to watch Sumbul Touqeer's show?

Bigg Boss ex-contestant, Sumbul Touqeer's show, Itti Si Khushi, is gearing up for its release on Sony SAB. She plays an elder sibling. It will also be premiered on Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium

Sumbul Touqeer's Itti Si Khushi
Sumbul Touqeer's Itti Si Khushi OTT Date
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 5:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Itti Si Khushi OTT release Date: Itti Si Khushi, a brand-new family drama which debuted on Sony SAB on August 18 at 9 p.m., marks Sumbul Touqeer's return to the big screen. The show can be watched on OTTplay Premium and Sony LIV.  The main character of the family drama is Anvita, a 21-year-old woman who, after her family is destroyed, takes on the role of mother to her brothers.  The play depicts the daily struggle for survival, strength, and sacrifice in a Mumbai chawl setting. Varun Badola also plays the role of the drunken, careless father who destroys his children's lives in the show. 

Itti Si Khushi OTT release: When & where to watch?

Release date and time- August 18 at 9 pm onwards'
Release OTT platform- Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium
Release 'offline' platform- Sony Sab.  

Itti Si Khushi plot and cast

Sumbul Touqueer portrays Anvita, a 21-year-old girl in Itti Si Khushi. Anvita takes on the role of a loving mother figure for her younger siblings after her mother abandons them. The British television series Shameless and the Turkish drama Bizim Hikaye, which starred Burak Deniz and Hazel Kaya, appear to have served as inspiration for the main plot.
 
Varun Badola portrays Anvita's drunken and absent father, whose reckless and self-centred actions continue to cause havoc in her life. Varun was recently praised for his genuine acting in Saiyaara, where he portrayed Ahaan Panday's inebriated father. In the drama, Rajat Verma will portray Touqueer's romantic interest.
 
Itti Si Khushi tells the tale of Anvita, who balances her work, friendship, love life, and family obligations against the backdrop of Mumbai. While battling her issues, she acts as a mother figure to her siblings, Sidhu, Bandya, Chidiya, and Chiku.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mumbai monsoon mayhem: Waterlogging disrupts Bollywood stars' residences

War 2 collection day 6: Hrithik-NTR starrer slows down, nears ₹200 cr mark

120 crew members suffer food poisoning, Ranveer's Dhurandhar shoot 'halted'

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth's film crosses ₹200 cr

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, famed for '3 Idiots', 'Bharat Ki Khoj', dies

Topics :SonyOTT platformsTV series

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story