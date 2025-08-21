Coolie box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth film crosses ₹220 cr on Wed

Superstar Rajinikanth has once again proved why he rules the silver screen! His latest release Coolie, which hit theatres on August 14, 2025, has stormed past the ₹220 crore mark within just seven days.

What makes the feat even more remarkable is that the Thalaiva starrer raced ahead despite a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s much-hyped War 2, which wrapped up its first week with around ₹199 crore.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Day-wise earnings

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie made an estimated ₹6.5 crore on Wednesday, August 20, at the Indian box office. At ₹65 crore, Rajnikanth's movie had a huge opening. Day 6 of the movie brought in ₹9.5 crore on Tuesday. According to Sacnilk statistics, Coolie's total collection is currently ₹222.5 crore.

• Day 1 (Thursday): ₹65 crore • Day 2 (Friday): ₹54.75 crore • Day 3 (Saturday): ₹39.5 crore • Day 4 (Sunday): ₹35.25 crore • Day 5 (Monday): ₹12 crore • Day 6 (Tuesday): ₹9.5 crore • Day 7 (Wednesday): ₹6.5 crore Week 1 total box office collection: ₹222.5 crore. Coolie has been a hit outside of India as well, grossing over ₹400 crore globally. In its first week of release, the movie brought in a total of ₹422.8 crore globally. The movie is predicted to be the biggest Indian opening of 2025 in theatres worldwide. As of August 21, 2025, Rajinikanth's "Coolie" had made over ₹425 crore (about) in its first week of release worldwide. This is a breakdown of its global box office performance by day:

Coolie Box Office Collection 'Occupancy' Coolie had an overall 20.97% Tamil occupancy on Wednesday: • Morning Shows: 15.50%% • Afternoon Shows: 19.35% • Evening Shows: 23.91% • Night Shows: 25.10%. Coolie had an overall 11.69% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday: • Morning Shows: 13.81% • Afternoon Shows: 15.72% • Evening Shows: 17.49% • Night Shows: 18.88%. About Coolie Under Sun Pictures, Kalanithi Maran is the producer of Coolie, and Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director. To cater to a pan-Indian audience, the film has been released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. War 2, which came on the same day, August 14, during Independence Day week, is a fierce rival to Coolie.