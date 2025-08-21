Who is Aditya Kumar? The IPS officer who became KBC 17's first crorepati

In season 17 of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), Aditya Kumar from Uttarakhand created history by becoming the first contestant of the season to win ₹1 crore. The show’s host, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, lauded his courage and determination, leaving the audience in awe.

The episodes featuring Aditya aired on August 18 and August 20, where his journey unfolded from being a rollover contestant to clinching the ₹1 crore prize. On August 21, he faced the ultimate ₹7 crore jackpot question but chose to quit, walking away with his winnings—a decision that won him praise for his composure and strategic play.

All about Aditya Kumar’s KBC 17 episode "Which Japanese artist visited India in the 1930s and painted a celebrated series depicting the Taj Mahal, the Sanchi Stupa, and the Ellora Caves?" was the question that stood in Kumar's way of winning the Rs 7 crore reward. Uncertain of the response, Kumar made the decision to resign. Out of the four answers, he chose D, Hiroshi Nakajima, as his guess, but it was wrong. Hiroshi Yoshida, the well-known Japanese painter and woodblock printer who is renowned for his vivid depictions of Indian landmarks, was the right answer. By correctly answering the question, "Which of these elements is named after the scientist who isolated Plutonium, the element that was used to make the first atomic bomb?" earlier in the show, Kumar had won the Rs 1 crore reward. He selected Seaborgium with the help of the 50:50 lifeline, to the enthusiastic cheers of the studio crowd and host Amitabh Bachchan.

Despite not winning the Rs 7 crore prize, Kumar was praised for his poise and strategic play. As he left with Rs 1 crore, his parents, who were in the crowd, were moved. Who is Aditya Kumar from KBC 17? An IPS officer, Aditya Kumar, 28, is currently assigned to the Sangrur district of Punjab as an ASP. Aditya is from a tiny town in Uttarakhand, where he finished his education. He was born in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, and decided to work for the government as soon as he finished Class 12. He began getting ready and completing government recruitment application forms.