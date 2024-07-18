2 cops injured as IED planted by Naxals goes off in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh

Two personnel of Chhattisgarh police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) were injured on Thursday when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Naxalites, exploded in the state's Bijapur district, police said.

The incident occurred near Mutvendi village under Gangaloor police station area when a team of security personnel was out on a search operation, a police official said.

The injured personnel were shifted to Bijapur district hospital, he said.

The explosion took place a day after two Special Task Force (STF) personnel were killed and four others injured when Naxalites detonated an IED in the Tarrem area of the district on Wednesday night.