2008 Mumbai terror attack was a turning point in India-Pak ties: Jaishankar

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks were a turning point in the country's relationship with Pakistan, triggering a widespread collective feeling among citizens that such actions from a neighbouring nation could no longer be tolerated.While interacting at Charotar University of Science and Technology, Jaishankar said India had undergone major changes in the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, while Pakistan, he said, had remained stuck with its "bad habits."“India has changed. I wish I could say Pakistan has changed. They, unfortunately, in many ways, are continuing their bad habits,” he stated. Referring to the 26/11 attack, he added, “I would say the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack was the turning point. I think that was when the citizens, across political parties, said this is too much… People felt that the country cannot accept this behaviour from a neighbour.”The November 26, 2008 attack saw ten heavily armed Pakistani terrorists strike multiple locations across Mumbai, including a major railway station, luxury hotels, and a Jewish centre. The siege lasted nearly 60 hours and left 166 people dead.Taking a jibe at the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government, Jaishankar said, “I think that the feeling was very, very strong in society, but it may not have been entirely understood at that time by the government, which is a different matter.”Jaishankar also noted that following the change in government in 2014, India’s approach became more assertive. “Pakistan was given a firm message that there will be consequences if acts of terrorism are committed,” he said.He highlighted India’s progress since then, noting improvements in both economic and global standing. “During this period, we have grown economically and politically, and our standing in the world has improved. But Pakistan continued with the old playbook,” he added.The minister also commented on Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan, accusing it of playing a “double game” during the presence of United States and NATO forces. “Pakistan was playing a double game. It was with both the Taliban and also with the other side. But when the Americans left, the double game could not be sustained… Moreover, the very terrorism industry they had promoted came back to bite them.”According to Jaishankar, while India had moved ahead, Pakistan remained entangled in its association with terrorism. “Our brand today is technology. That is the difference. We will respond if terrorism happens, but why should I spend my precious time on them?” he said.On the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with China, Jaishankar noted that Prime Minister Modi was decisive from the start. “In the very first meeting, it was declared that we will respond. So the decision was made because there was a deep belief. And the system also understands that a decision has been made, and has now found a way. And the system finds it,” he explained.Turning to future trends, the minister said the coming decade would focus heavily on emerging technologies. “The next ten years will be the era of Artificial Intelligence, electric vehicles, space exploration, drones, and nanotechnology.”He also underlined India’s strategic autonomy, stressing that the country would not align itself under the influence of others. “Even today, there are countries in the world which say, 'If you want something, you must join me.'” But, he said, “India is too big to join anybody and cannot be under somebody else's shadow.”Jaishankar welcomed the shift towards entrepreneurship in the country, saying more people were launching their own ventures. “The government cannot be the sole employer, or the default employer in a big economy like India. The bigger the economy, the more options in the form of entrepreneurship, self-employment, doing multiple jobs and offering services,” he concluded.