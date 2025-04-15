China: Xi Jinping ousts PLA's No 2 officer in biggest military shake-up

Chinese President Xi Jinping has removed General He Weidong, the second-highest-ranking officer in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and vice-chair of the Central Military Commission (CMC), according to the Financial Times. This move, part of Xi’s anti-corruption drive, marks the most senior military dismissal in China in decades and the first removal of a CMC vice-chair in uniform since 1967.

According to the Financial Times, five individuals familiar with the matter confirmed that General He was purged in recent weeks, though no official announcement has been made by Chinese authorities. His absence from key public events had already raised eyebrows — including skipping a high-profile politburo meeting and Xi’s annual tree-planting ceremony, both of which he attended last year.

Who is General He Weidong?

General He Weidong was the second-highest-ranking officer in the PLA and vice-chair of the CMC, which oversees the Chinese military.

He also held a seat on the Communist Party’s Politburo. Known as the third-highest officer in China’s military, he was considered one of the most influential figures in Chinese politics and defence. He Weidong’s career has been closely tied to China’s military modernisation efforts. He held key positions within the PLA, including roles related to strategic and operational planning.

His removal follows that of another CMC member, Miao Hua, who was suspended last year for “serious violations of discipline” — a phrase typically used to signal corruption charges.

While specifics of the allegations remain under wraps, the report indicates that He is being interrogated by authorities. His removal is seen as part of Xi’s efforts to cleanse the military ranks and tighten his grip over the armed forces, particularly at a time of heightened internal and geopolitical pressure.

Xi Jinping’s decade-long anti-corruption drive

Xi Jinping launched a sweeping anti-corruption drive soon after becoming president in 2012. Also dubbed the ‘clean government’ initiative, Xi’s campaign aims to root out corruption at all levels of government. The anti-corruption campaign has allowed Xi to consolidate power by removing rivals and strengthening control over the Communist Party.

Under this initiative, China’s military leadership has undergone significant restructuring, with several top generals and officials investigated — including former leaders of the PLA Rocket Force and the CMC. This is especially significant as the military has historically been a major source of power.

Over the past two years, Xi has overhauled key posts in the PLA Rocket Force — the unit responsible for China’s nuclear arsenal — and dismissed two successive defence ministers, Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu. Notably, these roles, while prestigious, carry less influence than top positions on the CMC.

Xi also abruptly fired former foreign minister Qin Gang, a once-trusted aide, in a move that rattled diplomatic circles. Although current defence minister Dong Jun had also faced scrutiny, he appears to have weathered the storm, resurfacing this week in a meeting with Pakistan’s air force chief.

Critics, however, argue that the initiative is being used by Xi to remove political rivals and enforce personal loyalty within the military.