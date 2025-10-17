3 soldiers injured as terrorists open fire on Army camp in Assam's Tinsukia

Three Army personnel were injured when unidentified terrorists fired at the security force's camp in Kakopathar area in Assam's Tinsukia district early on Friday, a defence spokesperson said.
The Army and the police have launched a search operation in the area to arrest the terrorists, he said.
Around 12.30 am, unidentified terrorists fired at the Kakopathar Company location from a moving vehicle. The troops on duty retaliated immediately and effectively took caution to avoid collateral damage to civilian houses in the vicinity, the Army spokesperson said.
He said the terrorists fled the spot after carrying out speculative firing using automatic weapons due to retaliation by the army.
No major injuries were sustained other than minor abrasions to three personnel. The area has been sanitised and joint searches in coordination with the police are being carried out, the spokesperson added.
The area is close to the interstate boundary between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
