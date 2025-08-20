30-year-old suspected Pakistani spy held in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

A 30-year-old man suspected of spying for Pakistan was detained by the Military Intelligence (MI) in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and later handed over to Kotwali police, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the accused, identified as Jivan Khan (30), a resident of the Sankada area, had earlier worked at a restaurant inside the military area in Jaisalmer. Sources said that Khan was trying to regain entry into the Army station on Tuesday (August 19) when he was stopped at the gate.

After his mobile was checked over suspicious activity, Khan was detained by MI personnel and was later handed over to the police on Tuesday night, they said. During questioning, he reportedly admitted to having relatives in Pakistan.