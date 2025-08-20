Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 30-year-old suspected Pakistani spy held in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

30-year-old suspected Pakistani spy held in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

After his mobile was checked over suspicious activity, Khan was detained by MI personnel and was later handed over to the police on Tuesday night

Spying, Spy
This is the fourth suspected spy case in Jaisalmer | Photo: Shutterstock
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
A 30-year-old man suspected of spying for Pakistan was detained by the Military Intelligence (MI) in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and later handed over to Kotwali police, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the accused, identified as Jivan Khan (30), a resident of the Sankada area, had earlier worked at a restaurant inside the military area in Jaisalmer. Sources said that Khan was trying to regain entry into the Army station on Tuesday (August 19) when he was stopped at the gate.

After his mobile was checked over suspicious activity, Khan was detained by MI personnel and was later handed over to the police on Tuesday night, they said. During questioning, he reportedly admitted to having relatives in Pakistan.

Khan will be produced before the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC), where multiple security agencies are expected to question him further, they added.

More details are awaited.

This is the fourth suspected spy case in Jaisalmer. On August 13, a contractual manager at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guest house near Chandan Field Firing Range was also arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

According to the Rajasthan CID (Security), Mahendra Prasad, a resident of Almora in Uttarakhand, was found to be in contact with Pakistani intelligence agency through social media and was allegedly passing on sensitive details about the movement of DRDO scientists and Army officers engaged in missile and weapons testing at the firing range.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Pakistan SpyingEspionagerajasthan

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

