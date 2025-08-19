India-China ties have made steady progress: PM Modi after meeting China FM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India-China relations have made steady progress, guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities, after meeting China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
The Prime Minister expressed confidence that constructive relations between India and China will contribute to regional prosperity, "Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress. I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity," PM Modi said on social media site X. Wang Yi extended an invitation to the Prime Minister, during the meeting, for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. The SCO Summit in Tianjin is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 1, 2025. The Prime Minister thanked President Xi for the invitation to the SCO Summit and confirmed his acceptance. He expressed support for China’s presidency of the Summit and said he looked forward to meeting President Xi in Tianjin. During Wang's two-day visit, New Delhi firmly raised concerns over terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border threats, with Wang conferring that tackling the menace remains a top priority. PM stressed the need to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border and reaffirmed India’s commitment to a reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement on the boundary issue. The Prime Minister also noted the positive progress in bilateral relations since his meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, highlighting the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar pilgrimage.
Jaishankar-Wang meet
Wang Yi is on a two-day visit to India, earlier he met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday. In his opening remarks during the discussion, Jaishankar said that “the basis for any positive momentum” in India-China ties “is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.” “Having seen a difficult period in our relationship,” Jaishankar told Wang, “our two nations now seek to move ahead”. This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides, he said. During meeting with EAM, Wang discussed economic and trade matters, including the resumption of border trade and direct flights, while New Delhi once again raised concerns over Beijing’s restrictions on rare earth mineral exports. The External Affairs Minister also highlighted India’s concerns over China’s construction of a mega dam on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo, as known as Brahmaputra river in india, noting its potential impact on downstream countries. He emphasized the need for transparency on the matter.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.