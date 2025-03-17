Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 5 people injured in grenade attack on SHO's house in Balochistan

The father has been moved to Karachi for treatment while the children have been given treatment

Balochistan, security personnel
The attack took place at the house of SHO Qadir Sheikh in Khuzdar. | Representational Photo
Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 8:12 PM IST
Five people including four children were injured on Monday in a grenade attack on the residence of a Station House Officer (SHO) in Pakistan's Balcohistan, as insurgents continued terror attacks in the restive province.

The attack took place at the house of SHO Qadir Sheikh in Khuzdar, according to authorities.

Khuzdar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Javed Zehri told the media that unknown assailants threw a hand grenade at the residence of the Hub City SHO, injuring his father as well as his brother's four children.

The father has been moved to Karachi for treatment while the children have been given treatment, he said, adding that the incident was being investigated.

There have been a series of terror attacks in different parts of the province since militants from the banned separatist outfit Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) ambushed Jaffar Express carrying 440 passengers last week.

The militants killed 26 hostages before the Army eliminated all 33 terrorists the next day.

On Sunday, a bus of the paramilitary Frontier Corps was attacked in Noshki by a suicide bomber, killing five people and injuring at least 30 soldiers.

A day earlier, a policeman was killed and six others were injured when a blast took place near a parked vehicle of the Balochistan Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) in Quetta.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

