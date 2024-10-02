60 Indians rescued from scam ops in Cambodia to be repatriated: Embassy

About 60 Indian nationals rescued from scam operations in Cambodia will be repatriated, the Indian Embassy in Phnom Penh said on Wednesday. "The Embassy of India in Phnom Penh is in touch with several Indian nationals who have reached out to us, and have been subsequently evacuated by Cambodian authorities from a place called Jinbei-4 on May 20," the embassy said in a statement on X.



"The matter has been taken up with the Cambodian authorities at the highest level for immediate repatriation of these Indian nationals. Cambodian authorities have informed us that around 60 Indian nationals have been sent from SHV to Phnom Penh today so they can be sent back to India with the Embassy's assistance for travel documents," it said.

A team of embassy officials were in Sihanoukville to extend necessary assistance to these Indian nationals, it said.

"The mission remains committed to assisting its citizens and facilitating the repatriation as soon as possible," the statement said.

As of now, over 360 Indian nationals have been rescued and repatriated to India through the mission's intervention, the statement said.

The embassy has been issuing several advisories to alert Indians seeking jobs in Cambodia cautioning them not to fall prey to unauthorised agents, the statement said, warning Indian nationals against indulging in practices contrary to the purpose for which the Visa is granted by the host government such as seeking employment on a "Tourist Visa".