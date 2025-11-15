Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 8 injured at J-K police station while taking samples of explosives seized

8 injured at J-K police station while taking samples of explosives seized

The 360 kilograms of explosive material was brought from Faridabad by the Jammu and Kashmir police after seizing it from the rented residence of Dr Muzzamil Ganaie

Security personnel at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. At least eight people were killed and 24 others suffered injuries in the incident.(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 12:35 AM IST
An accidental blast occurred on the premises of the Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night while personnel were taking samples of explosive material seized from Faridabad in connection with a "white-collar" terror module case, officials said.

At least eight personnel were seriously injured, they said.

The 360 kilograms of explosive material was brought from Faridabad by the Jammu and Kashmir police after seizing it from the rented residence of Dr Muzzamil Ganaie, who is among the eight persons arrested so far in this terror module case.

It was not immediately clear whether the entire 360 kg of explosives were stored at the police station, where the white-collar terror module case was registered on October 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 12:35 AM IST

