Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Army's Op 'Akhand Prahar' showcases strength of integrated combat power

Army's Op 'Akhand Prahar' showcases strength of integrated combat power

The exercise validated the full-spectrum combat readiness of Konark Corps through integrated employment of all arms and services

Army, LoC
The exercise reaffirmed the Corps' transformation into a modern, agile and networked force. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, reviewed the operational preparedness of Konark Corps during exercise Akhand Prahar, conducted in the Desert Sector as part of the Tri-Services Exercise Trishul.

The Indian Army conducted exercise Akhand Prahar in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

The exercise validated the full-spectrum combat readiness of Konark Corps through integrated employment of all arms and services -- from mechanised and infantry manoeuvres to the execution of land operations by the RUDRA Brigade, Special Heliborne Operations, and coordinated Attack Helicopter missions by Army Aviation.

Seamless synergy with the Indian Air Force was demonstrated through Fighter Ground Attack missions in close support of land forces. The employment of indigenous drones, counter-drone systems, and EW grids has further enhanced battlefield transparency, precision, and control, underscoring India's growing technological edge and Atmanirbharta.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth on Wednesday said that 'RUDRA', an integrated all-arms brigade, has been formed and successfully operationally validated during Operation Akhand Prahar.

Speaking to reporters, Lt Gen Seth said, "RUDRA, an integrated all-arms brigade, has been formed. The RUDRA brigade is fully equipped. It has been op-validated during the Operation Akhand Prahar."

Explaining the concept and capability of the newly formed brigade, he added, "The RUDRA Brigade has been formed to carry out infantry, armoured, mechanised infantry, and air defence artillery operations. 'Rudra' means Mahadev or Shiv. Another synonym is 'Prachand' (massive). In this exercise, Akhand Prahar, RUDRA brigade op-validated itself with 'Prachand' attacks. They have shown us their accomplishments. RUDRA brigade will succeed in multi-domain operations in the coming times."

The exercise reaffirmed the Corps' transformation into a modern, agile and networked force -- future-ready for multi-domain, high-tempo operations.

The Army Commander commended all participating formations and units for their professionalism, innovation and joint operational excellence, epitomising Southern Command's ethos of Jointness, Technology Absorption and Operational Excellence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jaishankar meets Ukrainian, Saudi counterparts on sidelines of G7 FMM

Jaishankar attends G7 FMM outreach session, puts forth India's perspective

Jaishankar, Rubio discuss trade ties and supply chain cooperation

Modi reaffirms support for Bhutan's 13th plan, attends peace festival

Can Pakistan's 27th Amendment turn Asim Munir into a new Ayub Khan?

Topics :Indian ArmyArmydefence sector

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story